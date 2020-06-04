cinema Paradiso, the masterpiece that has best managed to capture the emotion that good cinema can arouse, the so-called seventh art, is the film chosen for the reopening of theaters on June 26.

This has been announced by the independent distributor A Contracorriente Films, from which they are offering the film to many of the theaters that will reopen their doors after more than three months of forced closure due to the pandemic caused by the coronavirus. And the choice of this title is not accidental.

Cinema Paradiso is one of the great contemporary classics of cinema in general and of Italian cinema in particular, as well as the undisputed masterpiece of its director and screenwriter, the Sicilian Giuseppe Tornatore. With it he won the Oscar and a Golden Globe for best non-English speaking film in 1990. But he did much more than that.

Set in post-war Italy in the mid-20th century, Cinema Paradiso is a typical melodrama of Italian cinema whose value lies expressly in the love that professes the cinematographic medium, turned into an event without parallel in a world that now we see very distant, but that then throbbed thanks to the cinema.

Cinema Paradiso is, in short, an ode to the seventh art when it had no competition; a very sentimental film to which the teacher Ennio Morricone, composer of its soundtrack, also contributed. Hence, it is a success, for the symbolic, to bring her back to celebrate the reopening of theaters after an unprecedented crisis.

Of course, this does not mean that you have to go to the cinema to see Cinema Paradiso or any of the other films that are being released, some of which have gone straight to streaming services due to the current situation. And there is also Cinema Paradiso, available for example on Amazon Prime Video or Filmin.

Because there are those who no longer believe in cinema as previously understood, and it is their right. Cinema had its magic and perhaps still retains it, at least for a certain audience and under certain circumstances. But never again will it be what it was, bad that despite the romantics. Cinema Paradiso, on the contrary, will continue to be an essential work to understand it.