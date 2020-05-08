Canadian actress Neve Campbell, who became a world star thanks to “Scream”, is considering joining the fifth installment of this horror saga.

In an YouTube interview with journalist Jake Hamilton, later deleted from the site but which was picked up by US media as the specialized horror film portal Bloody Disgusting, the actress confirmed that she has been in negotiations to join this project.

“They approached me and we have had some conversations. Because of the coronavirus, it is a little difficult now to know when it will happen and hopefully we can agree on all the elements that are needed to make it happen,” said the actress.

“At first, I was wary of making another ‘Scream’ movie without Wes Craven because he was a genius and the reason why those movies are what they are. But the directors (of this new movie) came to me with a I really appreciate Wes’s work. They really want to pay tribute to him and that meant a lot to me, “he added.

“Hopefully we will be able to do it,” he closed.

Campbell starred in each of the four “Scream” movies, a highly successful horror saga that breathed new life into the “slasher” sub-genre under the direction of a more disturbing and disturbing movie idol like Wes Craven.

The filmmaker, who was also responsible for the “A Nightmare on Elm Street” saga, died in 2015.

Behind the fifth installment of “Scream” is the group of filmmakers known as Radio Silence, which is made up of Matt Bettinelli-Olpin, Tyler Gillett and Chad Villella.

In principle, Matt Bettinelli-Olpin and Tyler Gillett will be the directors of the film while Chad Villella will appear as executive producer.

These three filmmakers presented the sinister comedy “Ready or Not” last year.

And in the future they plan to shape a thriller titled “The Ice Beneath Her” starring Daisy Ridley, very popular right now for being the main protagonist of the third trilogy of “Star Wars”.

