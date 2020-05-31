This is one of the great classics of the silent film era. Russian director Vsevolod Pudovkin brings us the adaptation of Máximo Gorki’s play “The Mother”, where a woman fights against the Tsarist regime of Imperial Russia, making sacrifices to try to save her husband and son, since both are They find themselves at opposite poles during a workers’ strike.

Her son is imprisoned and the ideological struggle that the mother undertakes in order to rescue his offspring marching with the revolutionaries, will lead her to the liberation of political prisoners. Although she and her son meet again, they will not be able to escape the Tsar’s troops.

This work is propagandistically oriented by the new forces of the Soviet regime, who saw in the cinema the possibility of visual communication with the masses as a way of bringing the message to the proletariat in a didactic way.

All about my mother (1999)

This drama directed by Pedro Almodóvar introduces us to Manuela, a mother who has lost her only son at the age of 17, and decides to return to her homeland to escape the stormy present that has caused her so irreparable loss. He takes refuge in his town to live a past of longings and to overcome the death of his son.

Erin Brockovich (2000)

This production, directed by Steven Soderbergh, earned its protagonist, actress Julia Roberts his only Oscar “Erin Brockovich” is a drama based on real events where a single mother with three Domingohijos has to fight to break through and face powerful corporations in the law firm where she works.

Excellent interpretations of both Julia Roberts and the actor Albert Finney, where the daring and cunning made possible the flattering fate for the struggle of each of the sick citizens who delegated that fate to her.

The Others (2001)

There are loves that kill. Nicole Kidman represents an overprotective and sickly mother of love towards her children; But the madness of having lost her husband in the war, and the desolation and despair, makes her momentarily crazy for a few moments and ends in a fatal outcome.

This film is a drama-suspense that manages to keep the nerves on edge in the style of Alfred Hitchcock, with real and unreal beings. It is accompanied by great works of photography and script, as the best product made for many years. He won eight of the fifteen nominations for the Spanish Goya Awards, including Best Sound, Best Cinematography, Best Direction and Best Film.

Recommended for those who like the suspense genre.

Magnolias of steel

Almost every woman's desire is to be a mother. Living that emotion of giving life and maintaining the species, has made women overcome any eventuality regardless of putting their own lives at risk. Such is the case of Shelby Eatenton (Julia Roberts) in the drama of the film "Steel Magnolias" from 1989 and directed by Herbert Ross.

This adaptation of the novel of the same name tells us the lives of six women with very different characteristics where they fight their fears, their illusions, their humor, and the life of Shelby.

Shelby is a young woman with chronic diabetes that her doctors advise her not to get pregnant as it would be life-threatening. However, the deep love for having a child will lead you to keep your pregnancy through thick and thin, to leave a seed in this fertile world of love and hate.

This performance helped actress Julia Roberts receive her first Oscar nomination. She allowed her, the following year, to shoot the film “Pretty Woman” that catapulted her in the 1990s as the woman who brought a large audience to her films. for producer benefits.

The room

This terrible story tells the life of a young woman who is kidnapped by a psychopath and keeps her locked in a room where only a flash of light comes from the ceiling.

This psychopath uses it as he likes because he does not have self-esteem in himself to lead a normal life, and he uses abuse and force to kidnap his victim and make himself believe in a couple to tell him their turbulent story, maintain it and satisfy himself in a sexual way as if living a normal relationship.

It is not normal, neither for the victim nor for the child, which is the product of the constant violations of this subject where the world in which the creature develops has been based on utopias or dreams; but that as it grows, questions will continue as to how long such an outrage will end.

This drama is based on the novel by Emma Donoghue, which at the same time adapted it to the cinema, achieving a resounding success both in bookstores and at box offices. This film reached the sum of one hundred and fifteen million dollars of income.

In short, we have remembered some films dedicated in one way or another to mothers, according to such diverse content within different genres for the taste of cinephilia.

Three ads for a crime

How far can a mother go when her daughter is raped and murdered?

It had been a long time since I had seen a script as well structured and excellent performances as in the movie “Three Ads for a Crime” on the subject of abuse and unpunished murder of a young woman. The mother assumes her revenge and anger at the inactivity of the authorities.

It is shocking when we see the scene of three large billboards at the entrance to the city demanding that the County Sheriff respond to a community where hate, racism and dysfunctional families lie behind; but above all the above is the love of a mother willing to do anything to assert her rights.

Excellent film that received high critical praise and obtained international recognition at different Festivals, as well as at the Oscar Awards where it won in the categories of Best Actress and Best Supporting Actor.

We recommend this film for its dramatic and interpretive charge.