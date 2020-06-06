ILet us imagine putting in a room a group of aristocrats, apprentices of intellectuals, connoisseurs of the finest education and elegantly well dressed, and who by some strange force cannot leave the room in which they find themselves. Where food and water are scarce.

What do we understand could happen after hours in captivity? This was what that great Spanish director Luis Buñuel wanted to capture in this gem of a film laden with surrealism and symbolism, becoming a masterpiece: “The Exterminating Angel.”

The plot of this film is as follows: A group of friends from the so-called upper class meet for dinner after attending to enjoy an opera. Just before everyone arrives at the house, the servants leave the place without any justification, with the exception of the butler who remains faithful to his employer and taking care of all the dinner service.

Then everyone goes to the adjoining room where one of the guests plays the piano. Everything runs smoothly, until one of them announces his retirement, and this is where the odyssey begins. For some reason they cannot leave the room and everyone falls asleep until dawn. The next morning, it is when they realize that no one can leave the place without there being a logical reason for it.

The elegance of the guests gradually disappears when food and drinks are scarce. The overcrowding is present and everyone falls into a desperation to want to escape the confinement. Some fall ill from lack of medication; Others are capable of killing if necessary to survive.

This is what Luis Buñuel really wanted to show us to what extent the human species is capable of being taken to an extreme situation, of assuming a bestial behavior and of acting selfishly in order to survive a desperate situation. The class doesn’t matter; being intellectual entities or belonging to a fine and educated bourgeoisie, that doesn’t really matter. What is necessary is to survive at all costs even if we lose all trait of humanity and despise each other.

Buñuel was a rebel or rather a maker of things to make any mortal think. It is as if we were in one of Edgar Allan Poe’s black tales. Buñuel has launched himself directly into the fields of mystery, of the inexplicable.

“The Exterminating Angel” is a sampling of life facing itself. All act according to their inner Self and hatred, jealousy, greed, envy and those human miseries repressed and exposed to the surface until they reach the darkest of each one.

It is important to highlight the repetitions that occur in some planes giving to think that there is an error in the assembly; but no. The director wanted to do it this way to reflect the constant daily repetitions as a form of a conventional routine. As in all of Buñuel’s work, surreal elements will always come out as a way of expressing his characteristic art.

“The Exterminating Angel”, a story taken from the book of the Apocalypse, leads us to self-evaluate ourselves as human beings although it will be difficult to explain ourselves in extreme situations … or yes ?.

CURIOSITIES

This film occupies the sixteenth place in the list of the 100 best films in Mexican cinema, according to the opinion of twenty-five critics and specialists in Mexico, published by the magazine “Somos” in July 1994. In addition, it has been listed among the thousand best Movies of all time by the New York Times.

Luis Buñuel declared that he would have liked to have set the film in Paris or London, where the bourgeoisie was reflected very well … but it could not be and it was shot in Mexico.

He received the “Fipresci Prize” from international critics and the “Society of Cinema Writers” award at Cannes in 1962.

After the success in Cannes of “Viridiana”, Buñuel was allowed to shoot again with complete freedom, although not with all the financial means he would have wanted.