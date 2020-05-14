Actor Josh Gad, popular for being the voice of Olaf in “Frozen”, will completely change register to play a space scientist in the upcoming science fiction film by Roland Emmerich, director of “Independence Day” (1996) and ” Godzilla “(1998).

According to an exclusive published Tuesday by The Hollywood Reporter, the film will be titled “Moonfall” and its plot will tell how humanity tries to avoid an impending disaster after the Moon leaves its orbit and heads directly for Earth.

The role of Gad will be that of a brilliant but chaotic scientist who identifies the Moon’s new direction before anyone else and tries to change its course to save humanity.

This film will be the next project of Emmerich, a German director based in the USA. who has made the catastrophe his hallmark after directing films such as “Independence Day” (1996), “Godzilla” (1998) and “The Patriot” (2000).

Last year, the filmmaker released “Midway,” an action film about the Battle of Pearl Harbor that received moderate success at the box office despite a star-studded choral cast of Nick Jonas, Darren Criss, Luke Evans and Dennis Quaid. .

For his part, Gash returned to give life to the charismatic Olaf in “Frozen 2” and in a series of shorts focused on his character that Disney has released during the current coronavirus pandemic.

The actor could also star in the new version of the family film classic “Honey, I Shrunk the Kids” (1989), in which he would play the adult son of the scientist in the original film, who, following his father’s clumsiness, also it would shrink your children.

In addition, during the confinement Gad has started an internet series called “Reunited Apart” in which he organizes virtual meetings with the casts of classic films such as “The Goonies” (1985) and “Back to the Future” (1985).

