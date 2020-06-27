« Trapped with no way out » or « Somebody flew over the cuckoo’s nest » is the film that marked an actor who was later typified as the divine madman on the big screen: Jack Nicholson.

In this tape, Nicholson had a memorable record that earned him his first Oscar. In addition, his work in the film is supported by a script and a cast that was also recognized through awards of different types.

The plot focuses on an individual who has been accused of rape on several occasions and who is evaluated based on his « apparent mental imbalance » to be admitted to a psychiatric hospital, and thus be able to evade prison, thinking that the hospital would be better than jail. However, there is no worse prison that limits the individual capacity to dream and to feel free no matter the place.

Well, Randall McMurphy is the character played by Jack Nicholson. His infectious sense of anarchy is going to put the routine of the place at risk and gives patients an air of hope or « freedom ». This leads him to a confrontation with the nurse Ratched, in charge of the pavilion, played by the actress and winner of the Oscar for this film Louise Fletcher.

Over the course of his stay, McMurphy will be the cause of several episodes of wanting to break discipline in the hospital and to do anything against the imposed disciplinary rules.

For this reason, the nurse confronts him; but in a subtle and intelligent way. She is an authoritarian and strongly repressive person who does not alter, her face does not undergo changes. It is cold and calculating.

For his part, the character played by Nicholson can be seen as an individual who has an antisocial personality disorder, since it is difficult for him to adapt to social norms; showing signs of aggressiveness for which he frequently resorts to deception. It does not measure the consequences of its actions, and for this reason, the authority will find a way to maintain the status quo and will make it surrender in its own way.

About the movie

The film has a strong complaint about the model of care for patients with mental illnesses, since they are trapped and cannot get out of the quantity of drugs that are supplied to them. If these were altered, they were led to give him enough doses of electroshock to break them, showing an imbalance of humanity on the part of the caregivers who looked like robots when they assisted patients and patients.

The script of the film is extraordinary, and the chemistry between the actors is noticeable on the screen, casting interpretations that have marked generations of moviegoers around the world for the depth of their roles.

In short, the outcome of the struggle between the individual and the institution is decided in advance. The protagonist has been in different jails; But the difference between a penitentiary and a psychiatric hospital is that there is a release date in the prison, while the release from the asylum will depend on the criteria of the custodians who could claim whether he is healthy or not. Something that perhaps could never happen.

Excellent masterpiece that is available on streaming channels so that you can appreciate this gem of world cinema.

CURIOSITIES

Ken Kesey wrote the original novel based on his experiences at the Palo Alto, California Veterans Hospital.

The main options for the male lead role were Marlon Brando, James Caan or Gene Hackman. They rejected it and regretted it after the tremendous success of the film.

For the character of nurse Ratched, Anne Bancroft, Geraldine Page or Angela Lansbury were thought of but they all rejected it.

Only three films in the history of the Oscar Awards have won the five main awards (Best Film, director, screenplay, actor and leading actress) they are: « It happened one night » (1934); « Trapped without exit » (1975) and « The silence of the innocent » (1991).

In 1993, the film was considered « culturally, historically, and aesthetically significant » by the United States Library of Congress and selected for preservation in the National Film Registry