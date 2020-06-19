Ian Holm, known to movie audiences for his performances in films like « The Lord of the Rings » and « Hobbit, » « Chariots of Fire » and « Alien, » has died at 88.

According to a note published on imdb.com, the news was released by one of the actor’s representatives, who said that Holm died on Friday morning after several years fighting Parkinson’s disease. This illness, however, did not prevent him from collecting the Icon Award at the Newport Beach Film Festival in London in January.

Holm, who debuted in film in 1968, in the adaptation of « A Midsummer Night’s Dream » directed by Peter Hall, was famous for his performances of most of Shakespeare’s canon, including an imposing « King Lear », He also stood out on stage in the original production of Harold Pinter’s « The Homecoming, » which also led to Broadway.

