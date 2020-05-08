Like all art, cinema is visionary. That is why many films, especially science fiction, have been prophetic, anticipating events or posing future realities. This genre, although undervalued by a large part of the audience, which remains in the spectacular nature of the visual effects, has such profound implications as the questions of who created us or the request for a longer life (“Blade Runner”, Ridley Scott , 1982) or the statement that our life is an illusion controlled by cyber “gods” (“Matrix”, Andy and Larry Wachowski, 1999).

Beyond the technological aspects that may appear in some of these films (James Bond’s “beeper” in 1963’s “From Russia with Love”), video calls, such as Skype calls from “2001: A space Odyssey” , from 1968, or the eye and finger recognition artifacts of “Back to the Future II”, from 1989), we put in this list five films whose stories operate aspects that have influenced the life of today’s society.

“Contagion”

The most popular movie in times of coronavirus is this one directed by Steven Soderbergh in 2011 and which very faithfully raises what humanity is currently experiencing with the Covid-19 pandemic when a virus threatens the world.

“Le Voyage dans la Lune”

Based on Jules Verne’s novel, film pioneer Georges Méliès directed this film in 1902, taking man to the moon, 67 years before the United States sent our satellite to Apollo 11.

“The Truman Show”

Andrew Nicol wrote the story of this film that Peter Weir brought to the screen in 1998 and in which he anticipated a few years to the arrival on the small screen of reality shows. In this film, Jim Carrey plays a man who has been raised in a recording studio and whose life has been broadcast live on television without his knowledge.

“Gattaca”

Another story also written by Andrew Nicol, but this time directed by himself, and that the discovery of the human genome was predicted, in a future in which genetic manipulation makes people practically perfect.

“Enemy of the State”

Tony Scott, the late younger brother of Ridley Scott, who is also mentioned in this writing, took this story to the cinema in 1998 and in which Will Smith plays a man who is persecuted with devices such as gps (Global Position System ), which is used so much today to find locations with precision

?

.