Los Angeles, USA

Dwayne Johnson and Emily Blunt, who are still releasing the film “Jungle Cruise”, are already making plans to return to work together on the movie “Ball and Chain”, reported the specialized outlet Deadline today.

It is a comedy about the sub-genre of superheroes and that revolves around a marriage that acquires extraordinary powers.

The problem for them is that these unusual abilities only work when both put aside their sentimental differences and their problems of coexistence and propose to work together.

The film will adapt the self-titled comic signed by Scott Lobdell, Alé Garza and Richard Bennett.

Emily V. Gordon, who was nominated for an Oscar for Best Original Screenplay for her work alongside Kumail Nanjiani in “The Big Sick” (2017), has written this tape which is now being offered to different studios and digital platforms.

Johnson and Blunt, two stars with many suitors in Hollywood today, will also appear as producers of the film.

“Ball and Chain” will be the second joint project of these two interpreters after “Jungle Cruise”, a Disney film directed by the Spanish director Jaume Collet-Serra and which, due to the coronavirus pandemic that keeps theaters closed in practically all the planet, had to delay its release from July 24 of this year to July 30, 2021.

It is not the only setback due to the coronavirus crisis that has affected Blunt, since the sequel to “A Quiet Place Part II”, a horror film directed by her husband John Krasinski and which she starred, also had to postpone its release. from March 18 to September 4.

For his part, Johnson plans to present the action movie “Red Notice” on Netflix, where he will share the limelight with two other top-level figures in Hollywood: Ryan Reynolds and Gal Gadot.

