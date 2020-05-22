The Dominican film “Vals de Santo Domingo”, written and directed by Tatiana Fernández Geara and produced by Fernando Santos Díaz, won the Su Mirada fund at the prestigious Panama International Film Festival (IFF Panama).

The festival is the most important film event in Central America and the Caribbean. With the first edition of the Su Mirada fund, the festival seeks to strengthen the participation of women in the film industry in the region, awarding the sum of $ 10,000 to the winning project for its post-production.

The jury was made up of: Diana Sánchez, senior director of the TIFF; the Argentine producer Gema Juárez Allen; and the Cuban producer Lía Rodríguez.

The documentary “Vals de Santo Domingo” tells the story of the only three boys in a ballet class of 20 teenagers, exploring their own prejudices and those of Dominican culture.

The project, which the director has been working on since 2017, was also the winner of the FONPROCINE Award for the production of a documentary feature film, and was selected to participate in the DocuLab of the Guadalajara International Film Festival.

Director Tatiana Fernández Geara is known for her debut feature, “Nana”, about the relationship between babysitters, their children, and the children they care for. The documentary traveled to festivals in more than 20 countries and premiered in Dominican cinemas in 2016, where it remained on the bill for seven weeks.

Producer Fernando Santos Díaz produced “Cocote”, recognized by the Dominican Association of Press and Cinematographic Criticism as the most outstanding film of the time, and is currently finishing the film “Liborio”.

The IFF Panama also announced the winners of the well-known Primera Mirada Award, where the Dominican Republic was also the winner, being the first place for the film “Rafaela” directed by Tito Rodríguez and starring and co-produced by Judith Rodríguez.

