ANDhe great mystery of life is death. We do not know what the unknown threshold holds for us. Will it be an eternal dream or will we meet God and our loved ones? Or will we go from life to life trying to purify our soul until we reach purity? There are so many questions, and she is precisely the protagonist or the central axis of our analysis through the film “The Seventh Seal” (1957), made by one of the best directors of all time, the Swedish Ingmar Bergman.

The film begins when knight Antonius Block (Max Von Sydow) and his squire Jons (Gunnar Bjornstrand) return to their homeland (Sweden), which is plagued by the Black Death after ten years of fighting in The Crusades. Block meets Death who comes looking for him. He is a hopeless man and full of doubts. However, he challenges Death to a game of chess with the sole purpose of buying time to understand life or what guarantee he would have in the hereafter.

In the course of the plot Antonius meets a young woman who will be burned at the stake by a sorceress and holds her face to discover if the devil exists within her, and thus have an answer. She replies that the devil is with her because she has received that accusation; but he busily searches his eyes and sees nothing. Since if you see the demon reflected in it, there really is a God; because it would be the antithesis, and thus be able to define that answer about the beyond.

The scenes where Antonius and Death appear playing their chess game are memorable, since they make us think about the meaning of life. For the Human Being it does not matter the strategies that we can use against it, because we are simply going to lose in the end. Death always wins. It is everywhere. There is no way to escape. So what will be our meaning for life? Life will have that meaning if we can leave traces through knowledge, love for our family, to live fully; but above all, to enrich the spirit without thinking about what that great mystery will bring us.

This is the great meaning of the film, and our director brings us this deep theme making an incision as a good surgeon of the seventh art, to take us to that abyss of being able to understand this concept of Death, as expressed in it from the philosophical and theological point of view in the purest sense of the word.

The main performances are great; But the true protagonist is the script that conceptualizes an entire apology about life and death.

In short, “The Seventh Seal” is a work directed for an audience that is looking for something different from the common denominator of entertainment, something that leads to existentialism.

Here cinema is really art in the strictest sense of the word; so we recommend this true Masterpiece of cinema.

CURIOSITIES

The title refers to the last of the seven seals in the book of Revelation. The film begins with the following words: “And when the Lamb broke the Seventh Seal of the scroll, there was silence in heaven for half an hour.” (Rev 8: 1) Here, the phrase “silence in heaven” alludes to “God’s silence”, which is the main theme of the film.

The inspiration to compose this film came to Bergman through the late medieval performances of the small Swedish churches around Stockholm, to which the director, as a child, went in the company of his father. A Lutheran pastor.

The chess pieces used in the film were donated by Bergman’s heirs for auction. They sold for around 150,000 Euros.

Bergman’s Seventh Seal (1957) raises eternal questions, such as the fear that there will be nothing after death and the relationship between Northern European cinema and existentialism.

Death, portrayed in a gloomy black by actor Bengt Ekerot, has a lot to do with the dark vision of the late medieval crisis, and even, in part, with the romantic perception of the end of life.

Nominated for the Palme d’Or at the Cannes Film Festival in 1957.