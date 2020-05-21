Filmmaker David Lynch released his animated short “Fire (Pozar)” on Wednesday on the internet, a film created in 2015 with the Polish musician Marek Zebrowski that had never been shown in open air before.

“The experiment was that I would not say anything about my intentions and Marek would have to interpret the images in his own way. So I have to say that it was successful and I love the composition he wrote,” Lynch explained when presenting at the University of the South. From California this piece, written and drawn by himself.

The short is available on the filmmaker’s YouTube channel and is the second that he publishes this year, since in January the surrealist “What Did Jack Do?” Was released on Netflix, recorded in 2017.

“Fire (Pozar)” has a soundtrack performed by the Penderecki String Quartet and composed by Zebrowski, who already collaborated with Lynch on the album “Polish Night Music” and was his interpreter in Polish during the filming of “Inland Empire” (2006).

As usual with the style of the creator of “Twin Peaks”, the suggestive and abstract images have led to some kind of comments on the platform.

Some users, in fact, believe that the animated story – without dialogue – narrates the planet’s cry for human action and Lynch would have decided to publish it due to the current coronavirus crisis.

Last month in an interview about his way of passing the quarantine, he already said that he hopes that after the pandemic “the world will be different and much more intelligent.”

“For some reason, we were going the wrong way and Mother Nature said, ‘Enough is enough, we have to stop everything,'” she said. “This is going to last long enough to lead to a new way of thinking.”

Lynch also encourages meditation practice and is sometimes recorded giving the weather report from her Los Angeles residence.

.