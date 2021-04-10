cinema box office recovers with vaccines

We have just crossed the first anniversary of the start of the global pandemic. A year of the toughest confinements on the entire planet and therefore a year since movie theaters went through their biggest revenue crisis since World War II.

Box office receipts have plummeted, with any numbers falling into a pea next to those that could be seen in before 2020. However, it seems that the start of vaccination and the end of some restrictions it is getting the cinema to breathe again.

Along the way, and after this, it will remain to see how much of the window changes caused by streaming platforms affect the sector in the long run, which will undoubtedly change forever, but for now, what has been said, green shoots are beginning to be seen .

The premiere of Godzilla vs. Kong, the ultimate Monsterverse crossover It has made the most prominent theatrical release since the pandemic began in the United States. It raised from Friday to Sunday $ 32.3 million, and that in the country of the stars and stripes its premiere in theaters was in parallel to HBO Max.

This is how the box office in the cinema is evolving along with the pandemic

Warner Bros.

In the following graph we can see a relationship between the most outstanding premieres of the last year, those called to be blockbusters that really touched theaters in the United States. They are not, therefore, Mulan or Soul, by Disney, which although they did go through theaters in China were released directly with extra payment or not on Disney Plus.

The evolution is clear. Bad Boys for Life or the Sonic movie were one of the last that managed to save the calendar before the world changed completely. Later, the desert came through confinement, something that only Christopher Nolan dared to break with Tenet.

Of course, his stubbornness to release in theaters caused it to be delayed according to territories. While in Europe and Latin America we could see it since mid-summer, it did not arrive in the United States until September. The result, a poor grossing of just 20 million on its opening weekend and only 363 globally during all the weeks it was on display. The film, under normal conditions, would surely have aspired to exceed 1,000 million as a barrier.

The next big premieres no longer bet on Nolan’s formula. Warner, his own studio, announced at the end of the year that throughout 2021 all his films would be released in parallel in theaters and HBO Max.

And everything changed again: the war of the windows

Wonder Woman 1984, after delays like all, was the first to measure this pulse. The result, another setback with just 14 million collection. Tom and Jerry, a familiar film, showed the first upward changes by pushing and perhaps with some confidence to spend some time in front of the big screen.

And finally, it has arrived Godzilla vs. Kong, a show that almost due to the dimensions of its monsters invites you to see yourself on the big screen … as long as trust allows.

Despite also being released on HBO Max, the clash of these two giants has represented the first green lights for exhibitors, the leg of the industry that has been most disrupted from all this in front of the other side of the mirror, the streaming platforms.

With news such as the recent Sony agreement that it will transfer its premieres to Netflix after a short period in the cinema, or that Nomadland will arrive at Disney Plus after another little screen time, as well as Black Widow -simultaneous in cinema and the platform- everything seems to indicate that there is still a lot ahead for the cinema as well. Surely as much as the vaccination campaign in each country.

However, the confrontation between the gorilla and the lizard has managed to bend the curve, in this case inverse to that of positive cases.

The Chinese domain of cinema

And while, China closed 2020 and may also do so in 2021 as the most profitable place to premiere a movie.

The good state of the pandemic in the country from which it emerged has made last year cso half of the top-10 grossing were films produced in the Asian Giant, a change that will also have to be seen what implications it has for the arrival of some of these films to the West in the future

And in Spain? How’s the box office going?

In Spain, after a slight increase at Christmas, it seems that the effect of the Monsterverse is also noticeable. According to data from the Ministry of Culture adapted by Taquilla España, during the first weeks of 2021 the box office returned to plateau, until the recovery of the last days.

Evolution of the cinema box office in Spain during the first quarter of 2021. Graph taken from taquillaespana.es

We will have to wait to see how much of this resurgence continues. The dependence on large premieres, and the evolution of vaccination, will undoubtedly mark whether 2021 is once again a lost year for theaters completely or at least salvageable

