LMusic is one of the most important elements of a film and the selection of themes used can be vital in the development of the narration. In many occasions popular songs are used that add showiness to the plot, are nice or provide a better temporary setting of the work for the viewer.

This in cases where a theme that was fashionable at the time the story unfolds on the screen is used.

But many times they are used as in the first cases, to make more fun or add some creative nuance. An example of this are the cases of the filmographies of filmmakers such as Quentin Tarantino Pedro Almodóvar.

The cases

Several international film productions have used meringues and bachatas or even urban music themes by national artists and several examples are highlighted in this work.

The songs that appear in these films are almost always part of the diegetic sound of the film, that is, they are not part of the music made to set the scenes, but the source that produces it is found in the place where it is develops the action.

In other words, that a radio, record player or cassette player, an orchestra or instrumentalist is providing the music as part of the scene seen on screen.

It was the case of one of the most sympathetic sequences of the Spanish film “Tacones lejanos”, which Pedro Almodóvar directed in 1991 and starring Victoria Abril, Marisa Paredes and Miguel Bosé.

In the aforementioned part, Bibiana Fernández leads a fun choreography with a group of inmates to the rhythm of the merengue “Pecadora”, by Los Hermanos Rosario.

Another subject included in this way in an international film was “Guababerry”, by Juan Luis Guerra. This sticky meringue is played by Elpidia Carrillo, who tries to teach Jimmy Smits how to dance, in a scene from Gregory Nava’s “My Family” from 1995. In the soundtrack of this film is also found the song “Señorita “, That Guerra made especially for this film production of American invoice and that does not appear on his studio albums, only on the compilation” Great hits “.

Dance also happens in the French “La vida de Adèle” (La vie d’Adèle, by Abdellatif Kechiche, 2013, winner of the Palme d’Or at the Cannes International Film Festival that year. In this film the leading character, played by Adèle Exarchopoulos, try to keep pace with the bachata “Mi corazoncito”, by the group Aventura.

José Peña Suazo and La Banda Gorda also set with “Que no se pare el mambo”, a scene from the Italian film “La gran belleza” (La Grande Bellezza), by Paolo Sorrentino, which won the Oscar for Best Foreign Language Film English in 2014.

This is different from the Spanish film “Flowers from another world”, by Iciar Bollaín, from 1999, which opened that year the first edition of the Santo Domingo International Film Festival (then called Santo Domingo International Film Festival) .

In this the bachata “Don’t Leave Me”, by Joe Veras, sounds incidental. The soundtrack of this film, in which the Dominican actress Lissete Mejía participates. The Ilegales group also participates in the soundtrack of this film.

IN DETAIL

Other films.

But these are not the only cases, there are many more and here we mention other cases. In John Badham’s 1991 “The Hard Way”, “El milloncito” by Cuco Valoy plays.

In “Kindergarten Cop” (Ivan Reitman, 1990) in which Arnold Swarzenneger has to deal with a group of children in a school, as part of a police investigation, a scene is heard “La manito”, by the Coco Band;

“No longer there are people”, by Vakeró, sets a part of the Mexican film “Sin nombre”, by Cary Joji Fukunaga, from 2009.

In “Hobbs & Shaw”, from the “Fast and Furious” saga, “La Romana”, by Bad Bunny and in which the Dominican El Alfa participated.