CCertain films create unforgettable characters in the collective memory. Therefore, mentioning the name of Norman Bates every movie buff knows that we are referring to the main character of the Alfred Hitchcock film: “Psychosis”.

Norman Bates (Anthony Perkins) is a very strange guy and owns a motel on the highway. On a rainy afternoon the young Marion Crane (Janet Leigh) appears to spend the night, fleeing her old job as a secretary with the sum of forty thousand dollars that she had previously stolen. With this sum, she plans to plan her future together with her boyfriend Sam Loomis (John Gabin). What she does not imagine is that she was going to meet a schizophrenic and psychopath who will completely change her plans.

The film is based on Robert Bloch’s novel of the same name, and inspired by a Wisconsin state serial killer named Ed Gein. Hitchcock acquired the rights to the novel for $ 9,000 and adapted it to his style. The budget was around eight hundred thousand dollars and Hitchcock had to produce it practically alone. However, when the movie opens, it is a box office success and has grossed around $ 60MM to date worldwide.

Norman Bates’ character is the central axis of the film. From his childhood he lived on the emotional abuse of his mother, who instilled in him that women and sex are things of the devil. However, this poor individual becomes pathological jealousy that forces him to murder, later developing a kind of schizophrenia that allows him to hear the voices of his mother yelling at him and ordering him what to do.

That is why, for Norman Bates, who murders is the “mother”; because he feels “possessed”. Here the character comes to develop the state of multiple personality disorders where two personalities move: his own and that of his mother; being the one of its progenitor who takes the total control of its life and its acts in a routine way associated to the loss of the memory.

Therefore, when he realizes the murder in the bathroom, he says the following phrase: “Mother, what have you done”, when everything has been the product of his sick mind.

The film has excellent photography and it is demonstrated in the famous shower scene that has been one of the most studied and commented on in the history of cinema.

The scene lasts about three minutes and there are almost 50 detail shots with some close ups combined with violin screeching music; violas and cellos that impacts the viewer.

“Psychosis” was nominated for four Oscars, including: Best Cinematography; Best actress; Best Director and Best Set. Although it did not obtain any Academy Award, in 1992 the Library of Congress of the United States considered it as “Culturally Historical and Aesthetically Significant” and was selected for preservation in the National Film Registry of said library.

In short, we are facing an excellent tape that every movie buff must see. As actress Janet Leigh once said, “No other mysterious murder has inspired such commercialization.”

CURIOSITIES

Movie

Psychosis has been called ‘’ the first psychoanalytic thriller ’’. Sex and violence in the film differ from anything seen before.

The blood in the shower scene is, in fact, chocolate syrup, as it gave more black and white realism than the bleeding itself.

It is the first time in the cinema that a toilet is shown; since before this type of thing was forbidden to be shown on the scene by the censorship code.

It is said that from the shower scene, the actress Janet Leigh bathed with the blinds open and without a curtain given the impact that scene had on her mind.

.