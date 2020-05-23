La reference in the seventh art, it often involves the memory of popular tapes or directors of sound names. There are celebrities far from artificial lights and commercialization such as Michelangelo Antonioni (1912–2007), an Italian artist noted for the quality of his scripts, very complex and profound for a segment of moviegoers who like this type of work.

From a very young age he had artistic inclinations towards drawing and music. Soon after, he began to write film criticism in a film magazine and became an assistant to the famous French director Marcel Carné.

Just after the Second World War, Antonioni joined the artistic movement known as “Italian Neorealism”, along with Roberto Rossellini, with whom he wrote a script.

His first fiction feature film was “Crónica de un amor” (1950). Several documentaries follow this work and in 1953 he premieres “La dama de las Camelias” with Lucía Bosé. In this piece, Antonioni traces, with the appearance of a simple melodrama, a dense not complacent reflection on the bourgeois world. At this stage of his life, Antonioni presented many of the features and themes of his later works. His film “El grito” (1957) confirms this. In this work he develops the conflict of couples that will be typical of the cinema to come.

He begins to be admired for this work for its condition as a direct antecedent to the subject of human incommunication, or rather, of the isolation that so obsessed the director in his famous film trilogy: “La Aventura” (1960) “La Noche” (1961 ) and “The Eclipse” (1962). Three great works of world cinematography that catapult him as a genius of this art.

Antonioni’s work is complex and many consider it a reflection on his environment and the suffocating social environment of the time he lived. For this reason, he always tried to convey his disappointments, pessimism and indifferent characters, rebellious in the face of misunderstanding, on each plane.

Antonioni’s visual references are built on silences and empty gazes that never meet. The insecurity and the inner tragedy of their characters transmit those irreversible solutions through which they pass.

It is a cinema that knows how to transmit the gaze of a director who takes advantage of the world of images to reflect on the emptiness of the soul, characters who are unable to overcome their anguish. It is the relationship of encounter and disagreement.

The night (1961)

In this film he dissects the bourgeois class, embodied in the marriage represented by the couple of actors Marcello Mastroianni and Jeanne Moreau. He is a successful writer, and she has been dying because I don’t want to stop loving you. ” Giovanni the writer, then, clings to it, almost wants to bite it to let him know that there is a light that until recently illuminated contrary paths. She, almost completely covered by man, screams with rage, hungry for long-held love. ” During that night, both remain in silence with an uncertain future and the camera goes through the entire stage until dawn.

This film arouses emotions found in cinephilia; To enjoy them, you have to let go and feel them. The subtle mastery of its staging makes “La noche” an elegant, enveloping work, where spaces are used as a reflection of the moods of its protagonists.

In short, a Masterpiece for those seeking a complex and alternative cinema.

CURIOSITIES

Gianni di Venanzo’s great black and white photography, full of chiaroscuro, highlights the beauty of each shot.

It was awarded the “Golden Bear” at the Berlin International Film Festival (Berlinale), in 1961, and in Italy with the “David Donatello” National Prize, in that same year, for Best Film.

