Cinema 2021: movies to watch on the first date

No time to die

Scientist kidnapping disrupts James Bond’s break (Daniel Craig). The request for help from his CIA friend Felix Leiter (Jeffrey Wright) will make the British spy leave a peaceful life in Jamaica to rejoin active duty.

Bond will have the help of Q (Ben Whishaw), M (Ralph Fiennes), Moneypenny (Naomie Harries) and a new MI6 agent (Lashana Lynch) to find the expert. However, this mission will not be easy. He must face Safin (Rami Malek), the most dangerous villain in the entire saga.

Top Gun: Maverick

The Top Gun Academy is looking for a new flight instructor and the best aviator in the navy will accept the position. Pete “Maverick” Mitchell (Tom Cruise) will struggle to adapt to technological advances to train a new generation of fighter pilots, Among them is Bradly “Rooster” Bradshaw, son of his deceased friend.

Black widow

After a long wait, the first film of phase four of the UCM (Marvel Cinematic Universe) will arrive at the cinema. The facts of this installment directed by Cate Shortland are situated between Captain America: Civil War and Avengers Infinity War.

Thus, in Black Widow we find Natasha Romanoff (Scarlet Johansson) working as a spy for the KGB, long before she joined the Avengers team. We will be able to see how the Black Widow faced with her family against all the enemies who wanted to destroy her.

The Forever Purge

Once a year for a period of 12 hours people can commit any type of crime without being punished. In that period of time, all criminal activity will be considered legal and people will be forced to defend themselves, since they will not be able to ask the police for help or receive medical attention.

Fast & furious 9

For Dominic Toretto (Vin Diesel) family is the most important thing. That is why he decides to withdraw forever from the world of crime and live quietly with his son Brian and Lety (Michelle Rodríguez). However, it will be his brother Jacob (John Cena) who stands between him and his new choice of life.