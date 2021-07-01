CineDOT arrives with tickets at 49 pesos

The CineDOT chain came to Mexico to compete with Cinemex and Cinépolis. Its first branch in Coacalco, State of Mexico, offers tickets at a cost of 44 pesos for children Y 49 pesos for adults.

The Coacalco branch, which has already opened and where there are several promotions, was operated by Cinépolis, as was the one in Los Reyes, La Paz, where CineDOT will begin operating in the first days of July.

This chain with a facade in Mexican pink, has planned in the next 18 months, to open rooms not only in the State of Mexico, but also in Mexico City, Morelos, Jalisco and Guanajuato.

We recommend: Cinemas in Mexico live a “horror story”

CineDOT’s investment

This company will make an investment of approximately 300 million pesos in the next two years and will generate direct and indirect jobs.

In the official social networks of this chain it is reported that it is a Mexican company, with capital – mostly – Mexican.

“We will also bring animated films, anime, concerts and independent cinema to the screens,” they promise.

The CEO of CineDOT is Ramón Estévez, who spent four years in the direction of financial planning at Cinemagic.

The third cinema chain in Mexico with 13 branches, 73 theaters and with a presence in eight states of the Mexican Republic.

Some things that already differentiate CineDOT from its competitors have to do with simple things, but significant for users, since you can buy popcorn online and only pick it up when you arrive and thus avoid lines.

Also, there are no set combos. Thus, users will be able to put together their own packages and “the more products you carry, the cheaper it will be”.

In their Facebook account they have been very active reading and answering the users of movie theaters, who complain about the high costs of chains such as Cinemex and Cinépolis, and they also ask that the rooms not be saturated with the same film.

The arrival of CineDOT comes in a pandemic and after a very difficult year for the film industry.

Just in January of this year, the National Chamber of the Film Industry (Canacine) asked through an open letter to the authorities to allow its reopening.

In their Twitter account they requested that the scientific evidence that proved that cinemas were not contagious spaces be taken into account.

By that date it was argued that the film exhibition industry had been one of those affected during the pandemic and they estimated losses of 96%.

According to Conacine, 2019 closed with 7,519 screens throughout the country, for the week of June 21 to 27 of this 2021 there were 6, 785 open rooms, 9.7% less prior to the pandemic.