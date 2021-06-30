Cinedot, a new movie chain, opens its doors in Mexico with cheaper tickets than Cinépolis and Cinemex – .

Although in Mexico there is a significant number of companies dedicated to cinema, throughout the country there are two that have dominated the market for a long time, Cinépolis and Cinemex, all thanks to the thousands of theaters scattered throughout the territory. But it seems that a new chain is about to compete with them. Through a press release, Cinedot is reported, the new film alternative in Mexico that is already giving something to talk about on social networks, although with a reduced impact if we compare it with the other two. In the following paragraphs we discuss all the details.

Cinema is an essential form of entertainment for Mexicans, even in times of a pandemic. The chains have made sure to present quality protocols to consumers that generate trust and encourage them to go to rooms with the certainty of hygiene and safety; Although 2020 was a difficult year for the largest companies dedicated to this business, 2021 is presenting a better panorama and now adds a new chain to the competition. Cinedot is not a small initiative, since with 300 million pesos as an investment, it aspires to become the new film option for the Mexican public.

According to the statement provided by the company, Cinedot is a chain with an emphasis on CDMX, the Metropolitan Area and the center of the country, presenting 120 cinemas as an initial launch. It reveals itself as “the third most important chain in the country”, with a projection of generating 800 direct jobs and 4,000 indirect jobs in its first two years in the market. Andres Capdepon, Chairman of the Board of Directors of Cinedot, talks about his plans for the rooms:

We are launching the Cinedot brand with the first two complexes in the metropolitan area of ​​Mexico City and when we reach 120 screens in the next 24 months, we will be `the alternative to go to the movies` in the Central area of ​​the country.

The CEO of Cinedot, Jose Ramon Esteves, also share a few words about the chain and its vision.

Today a new chain of movie theaters is being presented that has the latest technology and comforts for the user, and at the same time, a sustainable company occupied with caring for the environment by using biodegradable inputs.

It is worth mentioning that the Coacalco de Berriozabal branch is already in operation and that in the coming days we will see more movement at Los Reyes La Paz, located in the State of Mexico. The Cinedot website is also enabled for the purchase of tickets and food, however, there are programming details that still need to be polished. The most striking thing is that the adult ticket has a cost of 49 Mexican pesos, while that of children 44, more accessible prices than those of its greater competition, will it be enough to make a difference and trend in the following months? The chain will be officially launched on July 8.

Through the Cinedot website we can see that movies such as Impossible Things – 93%, Hard to care 2 – 35%, The Conjuring 3: The devil made me do it – stand out on the billboard – 85%, A Quiet Place Part II – 93% and Fast and Furious 9 – 65%. The company already has profiles on Twitter, Instagram and Facebook, however, they still have a long way to go regarding the growth of their followers. Will the future be bright for Cinedot? Can it be positioned as a solid alternative for the Mexican consumer? Tickets are now available.

