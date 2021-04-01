[Cine] Zatanna’s screenwriter has not had conversations to direct the film

In this past March it has been confirmed that we will have a solo film dedicated to Zatanna, which will help expand the DC Cinematic Universe. Not much has been said about her, for days to know that Emerald Fennell would be in charge of writing the script. She is the only name associated with the project, beyond knowing that it will be produced by Bad Robot and Walter Hamada on behalf of DC Films.

In a new interview for Variety promotional for “Promising Young Woman” / “A promising young woman” Fennell was briefly asked about her work on this film. He has not said anything about the film itself, nothing at the plot or proposal level, as the conversation has revolved more around the potential director of the project.

At the moment, a director has not yet been announced, but there has been speculation about the possibility that she will assume this role, since she has also done it for “Promising Young Woman” / “A promising young woman”. She acknowledges that no conversation has been held in this regard and that right now the priority is to write a good script.

It’s very exciting. It is not a conversation that occurred at all, so I have no idea, and besides, we are still in the early days. It’s something we’ve been working on for a while. I’ve talked to Bad Robot [Productions], they are incredible. You want to have the first part well, which is the script, before thinking about anything else. It’s something very specific – the world of superhero movies is incredibly exciting, but it’s also a different new challenge. The most important thing for me is to make sure it’s very, very good. I am a fan of the genre. I am a fan of witchcraft, magic and comics, and this is terrifying and intense.

In the comics, Zatanna is a world-famous sorceress and magician who followed in the footsteps of Giovanny Zatara, her witch father, and became a hero. Although Zatanna likes to put on elaborate magic shows, she also fights the forces of evil as a member of the Justice League. She casts her magic by speaking her spells backwards, is trained in sleight of hand, and specialized in large-scale illusions; in addition to being able to read minds and alter the thoughts of others.

Via information | Variety