[Cine] Zack Snyder talks about his proposal for the Atom movie

Director Zack snyder he was the other day on Grace Randolph’s Beyond The Trailer channel to promote her movie “Army of the Dead”, of which the trailer was released the other day. In this interview, the director ended up talking about other projects that he thought at the time for one of the characters that he had planned to introduce in his Justice League, and that we ended up seeing in “Zack Snyder’s Justice Leace”, the scientist Ryan Choi / The Atom played by Zheng Kai.

The film does not delve anything into Choi’s story and what Snyder proposed to Warner was to make an Atom movie set in China. The film would serve as well as the formal introduction of the character, beyond what little Snyder tells in his film that he is an expert in nanotechnology and that he worked with Dr. Silas Stone in the investigation of extraterrestrial technology.

In this new interview, the filmmaker has again explained what his approach was for this film for which he wanted his actor to return, and present it directly as a Chinese film.

I had always had this idea that we would make a movie, Ryan Choi, an Atom movie in China, with Chinese-English and Chinese language. I think, frankly, I think Netflix is ​​really good at this. We just did it with the ‘Army of the Dead’ prequel, ‘Army of Thieves’, where it’s a movie in English, and French, and German.

The Matthias Schweighöfer-directed prequel to Snyder’s zombie movie set in Las Vegas is a “super international movie” that “feels international, and I think [Army of Thieves] it was pretty much what I had in mind for Ryan. “

We wanted to make a movie set in China, really get the Chinese fans and be inclusive, and make it about a Chinese character, and not that this Chinese character is in the film, but that we are in his film. This is how I wanted it.

Finally, he also gives some nice words to Ryan Zheng, saying that he is “so charming and just amazing,” adding, “I love it. It was a pleasure working with him ”.