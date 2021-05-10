[Cine] Venom: There Will Be Carnage Director Gives New Movie Details

Today the first official trailer of the film has been released “Venom: There will be Carnage”, the second solo dedicated to Venom that will feature the villains Carnage / Matanza and Shriek / Scream. The trailer has evidently offered details of the film, but the director Andy Serkis wanted to go one step further.

At the same time as the trailer was released, a series of interviews were published in which the filmmaker offered some more information, such as the movie timeline with respect to the previous one, or to advance us what moves the different characters and the dynamics that will occur between them.

Eddie and Venom’s dysfunctional relationship

From the first moment, the trailer makes it clear that Eddie Brock (Tom Hardy) and his “other” have difficulties living in the same body. Eddie tries to rebuild his life and rebuild his career as a journalist. But the symbiote only wants to act as a Lethal Protector: hit the bad guys and satisfy their bottomless hunger.

They’ve been together… a year and a half, let’s say, since the last story. And they are discovering how to be with each other. And it’s like living with a manic child. Eddie is really struggling. He cannot concentrate. He’s trying to get on with work. And he, of course, only thinks about himself, in general. So having this other being in a little space in your little flat is like looking into some kind of weird, screwed-up mirror version of yourself. And Venom, of course, feels trapped, because he can’t get out of Eddie’s body unless he has his permission. And when they come out, the deal is – you live in my body, you live by my rules. And we are under threat. We are in a dangerous position. We have to keep quiet. And no one should know because of all the things that happened in the last story, if people find out and realize what is happening then we will both be taken to Area 51 and examined.

Cletus Kasady’s obsession with Eddie Brock

We have known from the first film that Cletus would be in the film, as there has already been progress in the post-credits scene of that one. What’s more, in that advance he would end up getting out of his prison. This trailer makes it clear that Cletus has a great interest in Eddie Brock during the time between film and film (that year and a half that I mentioned earlier). According to Serkis, Cletus feels that Eddie is a kindred spirit. Meanwhile, Eddie sees in him a way to revive his career as a journalist.

They both had a strange upbringing with strange relationships with their parents and their families. And there is an inherent loneliness that both recognize in the other. Cletus really gets close and only talks to Eddie Brock. At the beginning of the story, we learn that he is the only one he will talk to. And the police, therefore, want Eddie to go in and investigate and try to find out where some of the bodies are, some of the many bodies of the Cletus victims. He’s on a mission. But also, he’s selfish only in the way that Eddie can be. He wants to get in there and maybe make a story, go back to what he most wants to do, which is to write and go back to the written word and be a journalist. So this really establishes the confrontation, or the false relationship, that Eddie pretends to have with Cletus, in order to get information from him.

As the trailer shows, Cletus’ madness is reflected in the strange and intricate drawings lining the walls of his cell. Those drawings may or may not have special significance to the plot, but they definitely offer a glimpse into the terrifying mind of Cletus Kasady. Cletus has a imagination and an extraordinarily childlike but very lively mind, and is expressed by drawing. His cell is completely covered with these really strange marks and expressions. It’s like your anger and frustration, your sadness, your despair and your loneliness.

Regarding the hair change Regarding the first film, the director explains that it was a way to reflect the passage of time and the evolution of the mental state of Cletus.

We wanted to give the feeling that it has been there for some time and that it has gone through various changes … so that we could really [ver] what’s going on with the character’s darkness.

Shriek’s role

We have also known for a long time that in the film we will also have the presence of Francis Barriston, better known for being the villain Shriek / Scream, capable of manipulating sound in comics. Also, in the cartoons, she is Carnage’s love interest and becomes his partner in misdeeds. Serkis completely omits if we will see this link in the film, but he does say that the character played by Naomie Harris will also have that common link of come from a difficult home.

She is a damaged soul and she has really suffered in her childhood, but there is a real vulnerability in her, and she has a lot of pain… She has been living in isolation for years, years and years. With all these characters, what is so beautifully drawn about them is that they are multifaceted, they are totally truthful and believable, and yet … it is also dangerous and I think it has its own sense of fairness and fairness, and I think that when you cross that line then you see a very very dangerous and dark side of it, and that’s what we wanted to do with the character.

Eddie and Anne Weying’s relationship

Serkis does confirm that the sequel will explore the tension between Eddie and his ex-girlfriend Anne Weying (played again by Michelle Williams). At this time, Anne is still in a relationship with Dr. Dan Lewis (Reid Scott), but it seems that there may still be traces of the relationship they had.

She has made a kind of decision in her life: ‘I have to move on. I can’t be with this person. He’s not trustworthy. It is not sincere. It’s a ride, and I’ve enjoyed this kind of wild character that I’ve been with, but it’s not for me. At the end of the day, I have to find someone that I can trust, that I can go ahead with and form a reasonable association with, and not get thrown all the time by this insanity. ‘

The adaptation of Carnage in live action format

The trailer has also left the first glimpses of the villain Carnage, although without fully confirming what origin it will be given. The director has gone into those details, but he has explained the process to give him sight.

It was a lot of fun working on the design of this character and taking it [del] world of comics. It was wonderful to have the opportunity to take this character that has never been seen before on the screen, as much as he is known in our history and to really play with the physique, how he moves, how he extrudes his tentacles.

Serkis even comments that we will see him do very different things, even things that fans have never seen before.

It can turn into fog. It can become all kinds of curlers. It can take different forms. It can become a weapon, it can do all these different things. All symbiotes reflect the person who harbors them. So the darkness of Carnage, the joy, the wit, the strangeness. Cletus has real intelligence and… a real sense of humor, and we wanted to reflect that in the symbiote that is linked to him.

He has also explained the differences regarding Venom, and that is where Serkis’s history with motion capture comes into play (Gollum from The Lord of the Rings, or César from The Planet of the Apes, etc.).

Venom is… pretty straightforward in a way. It’s like a quarterback. He’s very realistic, he’s very physically heavy, and like a quarterback in which brute force is his thing. Whereas Carnage, in the same way that Cletus is psychologically and physically manipulative, it can take your energy and change it completely for you. So we wanted the whole movement style to be very idiosyncratic and weird and unidentifiable. It would be like trying to have a fight with an octopus, basically. Also, what we were able to do, which was amazing, was go work with dancers and actors on a performance capture stage, and then watch things come to life and then use little bits and pieces and practice, just trying things out. It was a really exciting period of building the movie – they were actually motion tests for Carnage. It was a really exciting part.

Venom: Let There Be Carnage opens in theaters on September 24 in the United States, September 15 in the United Kingdom, September 16 in Australia and October 8 in Spain.

Via information | IGN