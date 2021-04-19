[Cine] The proposal after Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings

We continue to get statements from the special that Entertainment Weekly has dedicated to “Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings” / “Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings”, in addition to those official images. A few hours ago we brought you the words of the actors and producers talking briefly about the plot that we will see in the film.

On this occasion we bring you the statements of those involved talking about the proposal and the approach behind this project. Specifically, we have the director explaining his approach to this project, the jump from the vignettes to the screen and the actor Simu Liu remembers when he was chosen for the role

The director explains his proposal for the film

Director Destin Daniel Cretton He comments on an idea that he had already said in the past, and it is the possibility of being reflected. As he said in the past, as a child I felt identified with Spider-Man because he was a superhero who wore a mask and therefore could “look like” him, compared to other superheroes like Captain America where that “physical resemblance” could not exist. . That is why he is so excited about this Shang-Chi movie.

When the announcement was made, I instantly went back to my childhood, ”acknowledges director Destin Daniel Cretton. [Al crecer] all he had was Spider-Man. Since I was wearing the mask, I could dress up as Spiderman on Halloween. I had a handful of other characters that looked like me on screen, but there were maybe two or three I could choose from, and superheroes weren’t part of them.

Thus, he explains that he kept thinking about how his younger self would have reacted to a superhero movie with a predominantly Asian cast. That was what motivated him to meet with Marvel.

Directors meetings don’t usually start like this, saying, ‘You know, I’ve never been interested in doing one of these,’ laughs Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige.

That Marvel reunion turned into another, then another, until before long, Cretton was standing in front of thousands of fans at San Diego Comic-Con 2019, introducing the world to the kind of hero his self is. childhood had only dreamed.

Adapting from comics to film

Moving on to the actor Simu liu, he sees in the ignorance that the public can have an advantage of a hero like Shang-Chi, and that is that they have a lot of creative freedom.

The most exciting thing about getting into this character is that his story has never been told before, ”says protagonist Simu Liu. We know many different versions of Batman’s origin story, how his parents were murdered when he was very young. We know of Peter Parker, who was bitten by a radioactive spider and lost his uncle. The history of Shang-Chi is very unknown to most of the world, so we had lots of creative freedom to make it as we wanted.

In the comics, Shang-Chi was born in 1973, following the success of martial arts stories at that time. There was an attempt to make a movie back in the 80s by Stan Lee, but it won’t be until now that he has his own movie.

The core of the Shang-Chi arc in the comics is really a family drama, ”says producer Jonathan Schwartz. That was something that Destin considered very early in our conversations, the idea of ​​taking this broken family and this really dark, even abusive family background, and seeing what that does to a child over time.

However, they have had to change some ideas regarding comics, and for example director Daniel Cretton and screenwriter Dave Callaham they dispensed with some racial clichés that were in the first numbers of the character.

When you look at the character of Shang-Chi through the comics dating back to the 70s and 80s, the fact that he existed and that he was an Asian character was unbelievable, ”Liu says. But, at the same time, there are aspects of its representation that can seem a bit stereotyped. So when we started to map out who this character was and what his journey was going to be throughout the movie, we were all very sensitive so that it did not enter the realm of stereotypes.

Cretton says he wanted to tell a story about Asian identity to feel as alive and authentic as possible, and for that, they needed a team made up of Asians, both in front of and behind the camera.

Remember that Asian culture is very diverse, ”explains the director. I grew up in Hawaii [y] Hawaiian food is like Chinese, Japanese, Korean, Hawaiian, Filipino all mixed up. That’s what our team was: It’s like a great mix of Asian cultures coming together and responding to the script. Y [dicen cosas] like, ‘Oh, this doesn’t look good to me.’ All of that contributed to what I think is a really beautiful update on what started in the comics a few decades ago.

It was a level of Asian representation that I haven’t seen, and I thought it was great as an Asian American to watch, ”adds actress Awkwafina, who plays Shang-Chi’s friend Katy. It certainly explores different levels of identity.

Simu Liu remembers when he was chosen to be Shang-Chi

Marvel launched a worldwide search to find the actor to bring the character to life. They found it in Liu, 31, best known for his role as Jung Kim on the Canadian comedy “Kim’s Convenience.” The actor had long dreamed of becoming a superhero, to the point that as early as 2014 he tweeted to Marvel hoping that an Asian-American hero would join the franchise. When the Shang-Chi’s movie was actually announced, he followed up with another tweet: “Okay Marvel, are we going to talk or what?”

What was definitely not going through my head was, ‘Hey, I’m going to tweet Marvel and they’ll reply to me, and I’m going to get this role,’ Liu says now, laughing.

To his surprise, he actually received an invitation to audition. He landed the role in July 2019, and was on a plane just days later, heading to San Diego to join Cretton at Comic-Con.

Becoming this hero has had its downside. The actor jokingly explains that, unlike some of his fellow Marvel, Shang-Chi’s face is never hidden by a mask, so had to learn to do all possible stunts. Almost as soon as he stepped off the stage at Comic-Con 2019, he began practicing different forms of martial arts and trying to increase his physical volume without losing the flexibility and agility of Shang-Chi.

I want to sit here and tell you that I was pretty good at martial arts before. Maybe he had worked as a stuntman in Toronto for a few days. But actually, my martial arts background was doing cartwheels in the backyard of my house as a teenager and doing parkour with my friends.

The director adds that despite all that great action, they always wanted to keep Shang-Chi down to earth, and make a superhero movie that his younger self would have loved.

We wanted to make sure that Shang-Chi was like any of us, ”Cretton explains. I want to watch this movie and say, ‘Yeah, that’s how I feel. Sometimes I feel out of place, and I cover it up with humor. ‘ He is a boy who is out of his element and is a fish out of water here in the United States, and he covers it with this charisma that I find very relatable. “

The producer Jonathan Schwartz even believe that this time Marvel has reached a new level when it comes to action.

I think it is the best action he has ever done [Marvel] Says Schwartz. Every punch makes sense, every fighting style makes sense, and the story is visually told in such a great way.

Since Shang-Chi is a master of various types of martial arts, Cretton was inspired by various sources, from the elegant and almost ethereal wushu style of “Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon” to the more kinetic choreography of Jackie’s action comedies. Chan. Stunt coordinator Brad Allan was hired to help unify the various styles and schools of Shang-Chi.

Via information | EW