[Cine] The next Superman movie is looking for a director and will not be in the same universe

The Hollywood Reporter media brings exclusive news about the superman movie, that reboot that we knew a few months ago and that would bring the first colored Superman to the cinema. As it was known, JJ Abrams is behind the film as producer and Ta-Nehisi Coates is in charge of writing it.

The medium offers news about the state of the film and even more, gives details about the base story of the film, the approach in regards to the hero, is perhaps the highlight right now.

First of all, it is said that although Abrams is involved, he would not be on the short list of directors for the film. The studio wants to hire someone of color. Steven Caple Jr (Creed II), JD Dillard (Sleight), Regina king (One Night in Miami) and Shaka king (Judas and the Black Messiah) are on the list of directors the studio would be interested in.

Moving on to Coates’ proposal for the film, it is said that Coates is not expected to Submit your film proposal by mid-December.

The Superman movie looks like it’s going to go its own way and will not be part of the universe, for now. The medium uses the term universe, but it seems that it refers more to the line of another Earth, similar to the movie “Joker”.

Sources have told THR that Coates is creating a Kal-El in the vein of the original Superman comics and that the protagonist will come from Krypton and will come to Earth. Although the story is currently being worked out and many details may still change, one option being considered is for the film to be a 20th century period work.

As for the actor, it is said that they may choose a relatively unknown actor, as happened in their day with Brandon Routh and Henry Cavill.

They assure that setting a new tone with this new Superman movie is key for Warner Bros. ‘DC cinematic future. This seems to show once again that the vision of the Snyder and his “Snyderverse” is going to be set aside a bit more. DC is again said to view its next Flash movie, which began production in April in London, as its way forward in this post-Snyder world. With the inclusion of characters like Supergirl (Sasha Calle) and Michael Keaton’s Batman, one thing Flash does is establish DC with a multiverse that allows many of these incarnations and story universes to coexist and for superheroes to interact.

