[Cine] The influence of Jack Kirby and real locations for the movie Eternals

There is still a lot of anticipation to see something at the end of “Eternals” in motion. Fans are hoping that the trailer will be released sooner rather than later, and even more so since its director’s last film, “Nomadland,” was a winner at the Oscars. However, we have to keep waiting, to see what they will do with it.

In the midst of this parenthesis that we fans live, Variety has published an article dedicated to the filmmaker Chloé zhao dedicated to talking about his story for winning the two Academy Awards, and the subject of “Eternals” has come up on several issues, as Kevin Feige, president of Marvel Studios, has also spoken with Variety.

One of the headlines that the interview highlights is that Zhao’s work with the Marvel characters left the head of Marvel Studios speechless, coupled with the idea that he is deeply inspired by Jack Kirby’s work in the original comics.

It was said in the past and now the importance of practical effects in the film is emphasized again, as Zhao has tried to set and real scenarios as much as possible, instead of resorting to CGI, and proof of this is the large amount of outdoor shooting that has been done.

Feige recounts that during a montage of the film that was shown to the Disney directors, he was emphasizing how what they were seeing were real shots, and not created by CGI.

I had to keep saying, ‘This is straight from a camera; there’s no VFX work on this’… Because it was a beautiful sunset, with perfect waves and fog coming up from the shore on this gigantic cliff – something really impressive, ”Feige comments. [Chloé] he really fought for the actual locations.

The president of Marvel Studios also comments that it was not until he saw “Nomadland” again that he realized that the techniques were part of Zhao’s art: “It’s not just what I wanted to bring to Marvel, it’s my own style”.

Feige went on to describe the scope and tone of the next film and why the great film style fits the story so perfectly. In addition to ensuring that it is “spectacular”, comment the following:

[Eternals es] a very bold and ambitious 7,000 year story about mankind and our place in the cosmos, ”Feige describes.

Although the jump to a big-budget superhero movie might seem like a sharp turn, for Zhao, his love of genre stories, from movies to comics, influenced his work on Eternals. Specifically, the film will be heavily influenced by Kirby’s original work, Eternals.

Jack Kirby and his imagination, his incredible work, is really the foundation of it, ”Zhao explains. On top of that, there is what Marvel Studios has built, this incredible journey that they have underway. And on top of that I am a fan of the MCU. And then me as a fan of the genre, but also growing up with science fiction and manga and fantasy films. And how can we have this great pot and cook something that can taste a little different? It was very exciting; we all wanted to do it. We’ll see.

In the interview it is also commented that according to Kevin Feige, initially Zhao was considered for “Black Widow”But it ended up falling off the list, and Zhao and Marvel executive Nate Moore began working together on this Eternals movie.

Via information | Variety