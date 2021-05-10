[Cine] Six new individual posters of Black Widow

It seemed completely forgotten, but Disney wanted to remember that on July 9 the film will be released both in theaters and on the Disney + streaming platform (with premium access). “Black Widow”. This reminder has been made by launching a series of individual posters focused on the main cast of the film.

We are talking about a total of six posters that have as protagonists Natasha romanoff (Scarlett Johansson), Yelena Belova (Florence Pugh), which is confirmed we will see in the series “Hawkeye”), Melina vostokoff (Rachel Weisz), Alexei Shostakov / Red Guardian (David Harbor), who will be the physical villain of the film Taskmaster and the mysterious Rick mason (OT Fagbenle), of which the little they have said is that it will be an old friend of Natasha.

These posters are all on that white background that they have placed to differentiate the promotional campaign from the one that was made last year, before the pandemic, and before all the movie premieres were forced to be delayed. There is less novelty in the poses of the characters, which are practically identical to those seen in previous promotional materials.

In Marvel Studios’ action-packed spy thriller Black Widow, Natasha Romanoff, aka Black Widow, takes on the darkest parts of her past when a dangerous conspiracy with ties to her past emerges. Pursued by a force that will stop at nothing to bring her down, Natasha must confront her history as a spy and the broken relationships she left in her wake long before she became an Avenger.