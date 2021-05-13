[Cine] Shang-Chi will have an exclusive 45-day theatrical release in the United States

Tonight there was a new call to Disney investors, and as always some figures from the platform have been reviewed. According to the data provided by Disney itself, the Disney + platform has reached the 103.6 million subscribers worldwide. This would be below what is said on Wall Street, where they speak of 110 million. Among those financial data they have also said that they have already reached 159 million paying subscribers adding all the platforms (Disney +, Hulu and ESPN +).

For the time being, that is to say temporarily, the current three models of premieres will continue to exist: exclusive premiere in cinemas, premiere in cinemas + Disney + with Premium Access and Disney + free. However, they have left an interesting novelty, the usual period of exclusivity in cinemas is reduced from 90 to 45 days.

The most prominent headline is that the films “Free Guy” and “Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings” They will be released exclusively in theaters for a period of 45 days. After that, the movies can end up on Disney + or on any other platform Disney decides (eg Hulu). This currently only applies to the United States, as each market may do so in one way. From what we can see, Disney wants to “test” this formula to see what results it gives.

Another detail that they have given, away from the superhero theme, is that at the level of productions of their other subsidiaries, they are practically fully operational, with 50 projects for 20th Century and 20 for Searchlight.

(news in writing)

Via information | THR | Disney Investors Meeting