[Cine] Shang-Chi: Additional Photography Begins and Merchandise Confirms Ideas

This past Monday the first trailer for “Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings” / “Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings”, bringing with him the first official look at the Marvel Studios film, releasing this coming September. A trailer that apparently has not fully caught on with the Chinese public. The trailer statistics on the YouTube accounts of Marvel Taiwan and Marvel Studios Hong Kong are not very favorable.

Of the roughly 3,400 viewers who gave their opinion on the Taiwan account, about 1,600 didn’t like the trailer. And similar results were delivered at the Hong Kong hearing, as 600 of 1,022 voters disapproved. This assumes an approval rate of 53% and 42% respectively. For comparison, the most recent Black Widow trailer had an approval rating well above 99% on both accounts.

However, this is not the only thing that comes to us from the film, as New Movie Merchandise Offers More Clues & Reveals that we will see it in the movie. A merchandising that also comes from the hand of actor Simu Liu, the leading actor who had his birthday on Monday and released a video playing with his own action figure. Before you get into the matter, it’s time to say that this week it seems that the Additional photography from the film takes place this week in Los Angeles starting this week and what will last for two weeks until the beginning of May.

Marvel itself has revealed a batch of photos with a whole series of new toys, such as Funko and Hasbro figures, one of them is a katy figure, a close friend of Shang-Chi played by Awkwafina, who is defined as “Shang-Chi’s oldest friend, is free-spirited and extremely legal.” This particular toy includes a look at a new creature, a kind of faceless, four-legged being, alongside Katy. A look at the hairy, faceless animal. Accompanying these strange features are a pair of wings sprouting from its head.

The other toy that is attracting a lot of attention is the one that confirms that those bracelets we saw Mandarin in the trailer are really the Ten Rings, something that we fans suspected watching the trailer. Both the action figure dedicated to Wenwu and the replica that allows us to place the bracelet on our arm shows a blue energy similar to the trailer and is called “Ten Rings Power Attack”.

In the comics, each of the Mandarin’s rings possesses a different power, including ice, fire, electricity, and psychic control. It’s unclear if the MCU’s Ten Rings will each have a unique ability or if they will simply combine for a powerful attack, though in the trailer we saw that Wenwu looked like be able to control the water in some way.

Simu shows off a brand new Shang-Chi action figure! 🎥 via Instagram story (simuliu) pic.twitter.com/pgExcKj1uW – Best of Simu Liu (@bestofsimu) April 20, 2021

Via information | Murphy’s Multiverse