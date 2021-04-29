[Cine] Sersi is a great protagonist of Eternals and the director talks about creative freedom

We talk about the movie again “Eternals” / “Eternals” from Marvel Studios. After yesterday’s comments highlighting the importance of using real sets and the influence of Jack Kirby for the film, now we go to more words from the director Chloe zhao and the president of Marvel Studios, Kevin Feige.

These comments include the importance of the character Sersi at the plot level within the film, the creative freedom that the director had, and the status of the project is updated.

Sersi is a great protagonist

In this movie the characters are going to be very important. We have a very broad casting, and possibly one of the challenges will be to achieve a good balance, especially since all the characters will debut for the first time at the UCM. From what we already know, there are changes from the comics when it comes to adapting them. Kevin Feige has spoken about these licenses that have been taken.

The idea of ​​changing the genders, sexualities, and ethnicities of comic book characters was originally included; it was part of what [el productor] Nate Moore stood up for it by putting ‘Eternals’ at the top of the list for us to start working on. I don’t remember exactly what the composition was between when Nate produced his internal discussion paper, which is how we always start with all our projects, and what she [Zhao] came to do.

Some time ago there was information that placed Dane Whitman (Kit Harington) and Sersi (Gemma Chan) as the main protagonists of the film, within which logically we are talking about a choral film. Kevin Feige places Sersi as the great protagonist of the film.

At the time of casting, that also affected. There were some characters that we changed from male to female, there were some characters that we knew how we altered from the comics. But it was also a casting. So for Sersi, for example -y if there was a protagonist in this set, it is Sersi, it is Gemma Chan– we watched and read all kinds of women for that role. And we ended up believing that Gemma was the best for it. And, fortunately, it has shown that it is like that in the final film ”.

It should be noted that Chan recently reported that Feige contacted her after having participated with “Captain Marvel” to propose another film in which they would make better use of her.

Chloe Zhao says she has had full creative freedom

In these statements, the filmmaker wanted to emphasize once again that Marvel Studios have given her great freedom of action to carry out what she wanted to do.

It has been an incredible experience working with the Marvel team. I want to be careful when I say ‘my vision’, although I want people to know that they supported what I wanted to do. I want people to know. But I also want you to know that I was supported by this incredibly talented team, some of the most talented artists in the world. This movie is part of something bigger, but they let me direct it.

Before pitching Eternals with producer Nate Moore, Chloe Zhao was considered to play Black Widow. After his “spectacular” presentation, Zhao spoke of the creative freedom Marvel Studios gave him in the film:

From the beginning, they knew how I wanted to make this movie and how I wanted to shoot. There cannot be hundreds of people standing. So they adapted to the way I wanted to work on set. I am still surrounded by 25 people. They only have armies, and each of them knew that they had to keep the army out. “

As a curious fact, in the conversation with Variety, Feige revealed that “Nomadland” would not have been released last year if “Eternals” had not been delayed.

Eternals is in its final editing phase

A few days ago, Zhao revealed that they were still in the editing phase. The thing continues like this right now, but each time closer to reaching the end.

The final stretch. Like sculpture, you never want it to end. You just want to continue until they tell you that you can no longer continue.

All these statements have been given as a result of Zhao being made with the statuettes of best director and best film for “Nomadland” this past Sunday, and Kevin Feige has joked about it:

I am excited to answer your questions about the future. I’d also like to give you a few statements about when ‘Eternals’ wins the best picture award, and when ‘Avengers 5’ is the greatest movie of all time, so let’s save these statements as well.

Via information | Variety (1) (2)