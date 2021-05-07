[Cine] [Series] Elijah Richardson has high hopes for his future at MCU

Among the novelties that the series has left “Falcon and the Winter Soldier” is Elijah Bradley, best known for being the young hero Patriot, and a founding member of the Young Avengers. In the series he was played by Elijah Richardson but his participation was minimal, limiting himself to appearing in 3-4 moments of the Marvel series, with hardly any dialogue.

Given that everything points to the Young Avengers, or a lineup of young superheroes like that, is going to end up debuting in the next few years in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, expect to see more of Elijah. This is just the beginning, but nothing has been confirmed yet.

In a new interview, Elijah Richardson has talked about what it was like to get into character before the cameras started rolling for the Marvel series and its future. Despite having limited screen time, Richardson said he was not shy about delving into who Eli Bradley is in the comics.

I did my research after learning I had been given the role. I tried to find out who Elijah Bradley was, and what relationships he might have with other people perhaps in the Marvel Universe. I just kept that in mind when approaching the character.

Regarding the character futureRichardson said he can only hope to be called back to the Marvel Cinematic Universe, but either he knows nothing, or he prefers to remain silent.

Honestly, that’s it, they are hopes and dreams. I mean yeah, obviously, who doesn’t want to be a part of the MCU? It is not like this? But we’ll see. It’s more of a ‘we’ll see’.

At the moment, at the official level nothing has been said about Elijah. It might as well appear in that future Captain America 4 movie, but it would make more sense in some more Young Avengers project.

