[Cine] Record Trailer for The Suicide Squad and Nathan Fillion’s Character

A few years ago a new trailer for “The Suicide Squad” / “The Suicide Squad”, a new version of the trailer that, although it included material from the previous advance, released a few days before, and that showed a very different movie in style. Director James Gunn He has spoken on Twitter about this new trailer stating that he has beaten a new record with more than 150 million of visualizations, in addition to explaining why this second trailer is so different from the previous one.

Together with this, comment on a new question that has arisen around the character played by Nathan FillionWell, in fact, he has a shot in the second trailer in which he demonstrates his skills.

Nathan Fillion officially plays TDK, a character created as such for the film, however, since it sounded for the film a long time ago, there has been talk that he played Arm-Fall-Off Boy, a minor character from the comics who auditioned for the Legion of Super-Heroes and failed, but would continue to have more adventures over the years, sometimes using the name Splitter. In the comics, the character has the ability to remove limbs, such as an arm, and uses it as a weapon.

They began to speculate with this character as a result of seeing the logo that he has on his suit, which are two arms, although James Gunn assured that that was not his character and Fillion said at the time that Arm-Fall-Off Boy was not the name that appeared in the script. However, the rumors have been triggered again after the publication of this latest trailer, as we see him use his powers, and we have been able to verify that his arms separated from his body and remained floating in the air, a power that doesn’t exactly match Arm-Fall-Off Boy’s in the comics. What is being speculated is that a new character has been created that is very inspired by Arm-Fall-Off Boy, although it is not the same, hence the name change.

In another vein, and going to the words of the direct, explaining why this trailer is different, Gunn comments that he has done it that way precisely for offer something different from the previous oneWell, if not, there is no point in releasing two trailers.

I was adamant about not wanting to make two trailers exactly the same. That annoys me when they do that. If we’re going to ask fans to watch TWO, let’s give them a reason to do so, focusing on different aspects of our movie.

In another tweet, Gunn remarked that the film was shot with IMAX camera, so it is recommended to see it in IMAX rooms.

Regarding the data, according to James Gunn himself, the trailer has exceeded 150 million views worldwide, setting a record for a redband trailer by beating that of “Mortat Kombat.” However, it must be said that there are those who have counted all those views of the different channels / media where the trailer has been released, and it is not very clear where that figure comes from.

I was just told that The Suicide Squad redband trailer set a new record for most views of a redband trailer in one week, with over 150 million views worldwide. I am incredibly grateful to all of you for making this happen! THANK YOU!

“The Suicide Squad” is an R-rated reboot / continuation of director David Ayer’s film, rated PG-13, from 2016. Gunn’s film features several returning cast members from Ayer’s, though it also introduces a series of new faces. It will premiere in theaters and on HBO Max on August 6. A spin-off series starring the character Peacemaker is also in the works for HBO Max, slated for release in early 2022.

For its part, Mortal Kombat, by director Simon McQuoid, is based on the popular video game series of the same name. It is the first live-action Mortal Kombat film released in theaters since 1997’s “Mortal Kombat: Annihilation,” which was itself a sequel to 1995’s “Mortal Kombat.” The film will hit theaters and at HBO Max on Friday. April 23, after being delayed from its previous release date, April 16.

