[Cine] New look at Shang-Chi through the Funkos

We continue with the leaks that affect “Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings”, but this time we are not talking about LEGO or Marvel Legends figures, now we are going to the mythical Funko, which have given so many surprises in the past. A total of 11 Funko Pop! movie officers come the light, leaving us new material, and with it, a look at the characters that we will see in the film.

Needless to say, we talked about spoilers. These are details that we really already know about the film if we have been aware of the rumors that have been sounding all these months ago, and for that very reason, it comes to confirm some of the theories and details that have been sounding, especially in line with what other characters we will see in the movies.

Besides being able to see again Xialing, Death Dealer, Shang-chi and Wenwu, the false name that Mandarin will have in the film (possibly as a “surprise” twist that they give at some point in the film), we have other characters. On the one hand we have Jiang li, the character that we know officially played by the actress and model Fala Chen; but we also have confirmation that we will see Razor fist. This villain began to sound for the film in October 2019 with a casting call. Razor-Fist is an alias that has been used by three different characters in the comics (William Young, Douglas Scott, and William Scott), but always as the villain of Shang-Chi. In addition to their martial arts skills, all of them have replaced their hands with large blades.

Even more interesting than all this, and as a final firework, highlight that dragon called The Great Protector. This tells us that either they have invented a name to cover up the real character, or it has nothing to do with End Fang Foom, an alien dragon-shaped creature that is related to the Ten Rings and whose appearance in the film has also been playing since 2019.

Fin Fang Foom, who made his debut in “Strange Tales # 89” (1961), is an alien being from the world of Kakaranathara. Fin Fang Foom arrives on Earth in ancient China, intending to conquer the planet. Using their shapeshifting powers to mimic the human form, the aliens infiltrate human society to study it before beginning their conquest. At the same time, Foom was left as a reserve and was placed in a grave in a catatonic state. One man eventually found the alien ship and stole ten rings, eventually becoming the Mandarin.

Via information | Instagram kxm.pops