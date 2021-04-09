[Cine] New look and details of the Shang-Chi characters thanks to their Marvel Legends

It is time to continue talking about leaks that affect the film “Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings”, another of the releases this year in theaters of Marvel Studios, as the marvel legends figures inspired by the characters of the film allow us to see from new a promotional art of the protagonist and character Wenwu. The point is that descriptions of these figures we are allowed reconfirm certain information That has been sounding for a long time and that has not been officially confirmed by Marvel Studios when making the description or talking about the film at a promotional level.

Therefore, we have a new look at the outfit, or one of the outfits, that Simu Liu will wear as Shang-Chi, plus the action figures of other characters that we have in the film, to finally add the most revealing part, which are those those details of the characters that we leave completely for last for whoever wants to avoid it. However, everything logically has to be considered a spoiler.

In these Marvel Legends figures we get to see Wenwu, the false name of Mandarin, Death Dealer, Xialing and obviously Shang-Chi.

The different character descriptions that we can read on the back of the figures are those that spoilers offer us, so pay attention.

Shang-chi: Trained from childhood by the mysterious organization of the Ten Rings, Shang-Chi must confront the past he thought he had left behind when he is drawn back into his father’s web. Wenwu: Wenwu, the father of Shang-Chi, is the feared leader of the Organization of the Ten Rings who has lurked in the shadows of the MCU since the beginning. XialingWhen her estranged brother Shang-Chi suddenly appears in her life, Xialing must choose between the lonely life she has created for herself or join her brother in the fight against the Ten Rings. Death Dealer: he is one of the most formidable opponents SHang-Chi has ever faced.

As we can see, the kinship between Wenwu and Shang-Chi, and in turn between Xialing and Shang-Chi, is confirmed. In addition, Tony Chiu-Wai Leung is officially confirmed as the person in charge of giving life to Wenwu, at the same time that Tony Chiu-Wai Leung was confirmed to play Mandarin. I mean, there will be that reveal at some point in the episode.

