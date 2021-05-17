[Cine] New clip of Black Widow: Natasha and Yelena in a car chase

We continue with the promotional materials released during the MTV Movie & TV Awards 2021 held this morning. We haven’t just had that “Loki” clip. A new look at the movie “Black Widow” with another clip, advancing that release scheduled for July 9 in theaters and on the Disney + platform with Premium Access.

Marvel Studios has published a new clip of the film focused on the origins of Natasha Romanoff, in which we can see her with Yelena Belova, played by Florence Pugh. This clip titled “You Got a Plan” gives us a preview of how this pair of killers will work together.

In the clip we can see the extended version of a scene that we had in previous trailers and spots. Here we can see Yelena and Natasha being chased by what appears to be a woman dressed in black (everything points to a Black Widow) who shoots at them from a motorcycle. Yelena asks Natasha: “Do you have a plan?” Natasha responds: “My plan was to flee by car.” Instead of letting Natasha continue her high-speed chase to get rid of the bullets. Yelena must take action to get rid of the biker who is chasing them.

The upcoming “Black Widow” film is rated PG-13 and will be the first motion picture of Phase Four of the MCU. As director Cate Shortland recently confirmed, the film has been fully edited for over a year. However, its theatrical release has been delayed several times due to the COVID-19 pandemic.