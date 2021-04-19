[Cine] Michael Keaton officially reconfirmed as Batman for the Flash

The actor Michael Keaton sowed some doubt a few weeks ago when he commented that although it had been said, his participation in the film “The Flash” He was still in the air, all depending on how the pandemic evolved and there was security for his health.

Now that filming has just officially begun, as announced today, we look back to see what will happen with the return of Michael Keaton as Batman. All doubts have been cleared as new information reaffirms that the actor will participate in the Scarlet Sprinter film scheduled for next year.

The medium The Wrap exclusively states that has been able to confirm with the talent agency ICM Partners, Keaton’s agency, that the actor will participate in the filming of the film. Not many details are given but it does seem that Keaton will already participate in the filming of the film this week in the United Kingdom.

In June 2020 it was announced that Keaton’s Batman would appear in “The Flash”, a film that we know will rely heavily on the concept of the multiverse. However, Keaton himself questioned it last month when he stated that he would logically prioritize his own safety when filming, and therefore, everything would depend on the situation of the pandemic.

Keaton won’t be the only Batman in “The Flash,” as Ben Affleck will dress up as the Dark Knight in what is expected to be his last DC Extended Universe movie.

Directed by Andy Muschietti from a script by Christina Hodson, “The Flash” stars Ezra Miller, Michael Keaton, Ben Affleck, Sasha Calle, Kiersey Clemons, Ron Livingston, Maribel Verdú, Saroise-Monica Jackson and Rudy Mancuso. The film hits theaters on November 4, 2022.

