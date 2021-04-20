[Cine] Mads Mikkelsen says her audition for Fantastic Four was “humiliating”

The actor Mads mikkelsen He served as a villain in the Marvel Cinematic Universe through the movie “Doctor Strange.” The “Hannibal” actor played the villain Kaecilius, which led to Dormammu’s debut in the MCU. However, it is not the first contact that the actor has had with the world of superheroes.

In a new interview published by Vulture, and which will be part of the physical issue of New York Magazine, the actor has acknowledged that auditioned for the Fantastic Four movie which was released in 2005. We’re talking about that Fantastic Four movie that we had as part of that superhero movie boom back in 2000, which led to a subsequent sequel.

During the interview, the actor takes stock of his relationship with Hollywood after the movie “Casino Royale”, and how everything changed from there, entering a frantic work routine in which he hardly even considered whether he would like to or not participate in them. There he alludes to the fact that in the end there are times when you end up “standing in an office with a person looking down at their paper, and you pretend they have long arms and say a line.” Asked if he’s hinting at his audition to be Mr. Fantastic in that movie, Mikkelsen confirms

Yes, and actually a good friend of mine did it, Ioan Gruffudd. I know that a lot of castings are just first impressions: is there anything that reminds the producer and director of the character they are looking for? But I find it rude to ask people to come into a room and say a line while pretending they have 24-meter arms like the rubber man. ‘Get that cup of coffee over there’ – it’s like, are you crazy? There is not even a scene here. It was a bit humiliating.

Despite all this, a few years ago, in 2017, he recognized that he was interested in starring in a movie about the villain Doctor Doom.

Tim Story directed “Fantastic Four” in 2005 and its 2007 sequel, “Fantastic Four: Rise of the Silver Surfer,” which led to 20th Century Fox attempting to restart the franchise in 2015. The end result was criticized and failed at the box office. , and director Josh Trank disavowed the film. As a result of the merger between Disney and Fox, a new reboot for the Marvel Cinematic Universe is being prepared at the hands of director Jon Watts, responsible for “Spider-Man: Homecoming” and “Spider-Man: No Way Home.”

Via information | Vulture