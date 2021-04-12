[Cine] Joe Cornish to write and direct Starlight film adaptation

Back in 2013, the 20th Century Fox company acquired the rights to Starlight, another comic created by Mark Millar, with a view to its potential adaptation in film format. Several years after that, the project seems to be moving forward and now hires a person in charge in the figure of Joe Cornish, who was a screenwriter for the movie “Ant-Man” when Edgar Wirght was in charge of the project, worked on “The Adventures of Tintin: The Secret of the Unicorn” but is best known for being the director and writer of “Attack the Block” .

Cornish has been chosen by 20th Century Studios, the new company now owned by Disney, to write and direct a film adaptation of this comic, which takes influences from other swashbuckling works set in science fiction, such as Flash Gordon, Buck Rogers and John Carter. Interestingly, 20th Century Studios has the rights to Flash Gordon, a franchise that has been tried to make new adaptations in recent years.

The comic centers on a space hero who saved the universe 35 years ago, but when he returned to Earth, no one believed his fantastic stories. He married, had children and has adapted to old age, but then his old rocket appears and they call him to live a fantastic adventure again.

Despite being a Millar property, it would be left out of the agreement by which Mark Millar sold his Millarworld to Netflix, just as they happened to other properties such as Kingsman and Kick-Ass. Theoretically, Fox was also developing an adaptation of the Superior comic, but nothing new has been heard from her in a while.

Via information | Deadline