[Cine] Guardians of the Galaxy director clarifies Stan Le’s cameo

The mythical legend Stan Lee had a cameo in “Guardians of the Galaxy”, as in many other films of the Marvel Cinematic Universe. The writer and editor appeared towards the first part of the film with a woman, when Rocket is examining people. However, we know that this was not the original plan for the cameo.

We’ve known for a long time that Stan Lee was planned to appear as one of the Collector’s items. In fact, this scene was even recorded in a certain way. The point was that on the one hand a body double was recorded placing it inside a Collector’s urn / case, and on the other hand they were going to record Stan Lee to place his face in digital on that double. In part this was done, but the idea was eventually discarded.

On Twitter, a user spoke about this idea, relating the following:

Stan Lee’s cameo was originally going to show him as one of the trophies from the Collector’s box, giving the ring finger to Groot. The “Disney” executives did not like this, and had James Gunn change it so that Lee was an alien casanova.

Regarding this statement, it has been the director of the film James Gunn who has clarified that it was not Disney who decided to change the cameo, but himself because of the rhythm and timing of the cameo, not that Gunn portrayed Stan Lee “negatively” making him give the middle finger to another character.

This is inaccurate. This was the original cameo, yes, but I chose to change it, not Disney, because we cut the scene I was in and it felt like there was.

It is not the first time that James Gunn has to clarify this issue, since back in 2014, he was clarifying that “no one at Disney came to see the scene, and it was cut solely for creative reasons.”