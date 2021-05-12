[Cine] Ghost Rider rumored to appear in Doctor Strange 2

Character Ghost rider featured two films in the past starring Nicolas Cage. After that, we saw him in “Marvel’s Agents of SHIELD” in his version of Roberto “Robbie” Reyes, and there were even plans for a solo series for the Hulu platform, a project that was eventually canceled. However, since then bells have sounded that Marvel Studios had an interest in recovering the character. Today we add another of those rumors.

The medium That Hashtag Show, which has been correct on other occasions in the past and which recently also brought the news that a Wolverine series was being prepared for Disney +, says that Ghost Rider could appear in “Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness”.

Via information | That Hashtag Show