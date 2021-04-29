[Cine] Falcon and Winter Soldier creator teases many Marvel movies yet to be announced

The Disney Investor Day last December left us the revelation of many new Marvel Studios series that would arrive on the Disney + streaming platform in the coming years. However, that event left few movie ads. Yes, there were official titles for projects that were on the way, and there were some surprises such as the Fantastic 4, but the number of films announced was much less than the large number of series that were revealed.

In one of the many interviews that are now being carried out with those involved in the series “Falcon and the Winter Soldier” / “The Falcon and the Winter Soldier”, the showrunner and creator of the series, Malcolm Spellman, has made reference to the large number of films that he knows are on the way for the Marvel Cinematic Universe, and that have not been announced.

The writer really limits himself to sowing “emotion”, because he doesn’t get to say anything else, he limits himself to saying that the fans will begin to understand everything better once we know all those films that are in the pipeline.

I was surprised at how little upcoming Marvel movies have been announced, ”says writer Spellman. Fans will start to get more and more clear as these projects are announced.

Before the premiere of the series they already said that “Falcon and the Winter Soldier” was related to at least three other future projects of the MCU. In view of the end of the series, we are not surprised, since many fans have already speculated where many of these characters may end up in future announced projects, or others yet to be revealed.

Among the future films, as Spellman seems to be referring specifically to her, we have:

Black Widow Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings Eternals Spider-Man: No Way Home Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness Thor: Love and Thunder Captain Marvel 2 Black Panther II Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania Fantastic Four Blade Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3

