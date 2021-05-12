[Cine] Emily Blunt is not attracted to superhero movies

The actress Emily blunt, winner of a Golden Globe, has participated in several films from the world of science fiction, and her name has been associated with different superheroines. However, he has never participated in any film of this style. Above all, it has been located in different projects of the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

In a new interview on The Howard Stern Show talking about different projects for her future, the actress has addressed all this from the world of superheroes and movies, as well as those castings from the past.

A fan-casting that has been around for months is the one that places she and her husband John Krasinski as chosen to be Sue Storm and Reed Richards in the new Fantastic Four movie prepared by Marvel Studios. In the past, the actress was flattered by that casting by the fans, and once again the actress wanted to clarify that this is simply something that the public asks for. He clarifies that there has been no conversation with Marvel about it.

That is fan-casting. Neither of us received a call, ”Blunt clarifies, referring to her and John. That’s just people who say, ‘Wouldn’t that be great?’

When Howard asked her if perhaps these types of films could be below what she usually does, she clarifies that it is not so much that, as the fact that not particularly drawn to superhero movies.

Not that it is below me. I love Iron Man and when I was offered to be Black Widow I was obsessed with Iron Man. I wanted to work with Robert Downey Jr., it would have been amazing… but i don’t know if superhero movies are for me. They are not to my liking. I do not like. I really don’t like them.

She even acknowledges that she is overwhelmed by so much superhero product, essentially because it is not something that attracts her too much.

Is it sold out. We are inundated, not only by all the movies, but also by the endless television series. It’s not to say that I never wanted to play one, I would just have to be something so cool and like a really cool character, and then I’d be interested.

Some “harsh” words for all the fans who hope to see her in a Marvel role, but which also justifies why after offering her several roles in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, even that of Black Widow as she remembers, she has rejected them. It should also be remembered that although it sounded at the time for Captain Marvel, she clarified that she was never offered that role.

Still without an official date, it is thought that perhaps this Fantastic 4 movie could arrive in 2023.

Via information | Howard Stern