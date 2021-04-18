[Cine] Chris Bale’s new look on the streets of Sydney for Thor: Love and Thunder

The movie “Thor: Love and Thunder” it will feature the great star Christian Bale. The actor returns to the world of superheroes after the Batman movie trilogy, this time to play a villain in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Specifically, it will give life to Gorr, the butcher of gods.

It has been more than a week since it is said that he would have started shooting his scenes and that there will be even more load of practical effects / makeup than CGI in his characterization of the iconic villain. In view of the great security measures in the filming, in fact the filming of “Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness” is going to end, without having seen anything juicy from the filming, we may not get to see Bale on the set of filming (except for official images released a posteriori), but what does reach us is the aspect that the actor looks right now.

New images have reached the Internet, which should be emphasized are not from the film’s filming set but from the streets of Sydney. Christian Bale is in the area for the filming of the film, and in one of these outings through the city he has been caught. The actor, habitual in this of physical changes depending on the role he has to play, now looks completely shaved. All possibly to make it easier for the production and makeup team to prepare for scene recording.

Nothing particularly outstanding, but as we say, it is possibly from the little that I get to see of the actor.

The film began filming at the end of this past January in Australia with the entire main team of the film, also joined by the actors who give life to the Guardians of the Galaxy in the UCM. A few weeks later, these actors finished their scenes but the main photography of the film continued, which we remember is scheduled to be released in theaters on February 11, 2022