[Cine] Black Widow could have a sequel without Scarlett Johansson

We are close to the premiere of “Black Widow” in theaters (and on Disney + for an added price) but obviously something that has crossed the minds of all fans is what kind of future these characters have now that Scarlett Johansson has decided to stop playing Natasha Romanoff. The film will introduce a handful of new characters and among them will be Florence Pugh as Yelena Belova, and everything indicates that she will take the mantle of the Black Widow as she will appear again in “Hawkeye.”

Now, director Cate Shortland advance that there could be a sequel to this movie but with another protagonist other than Natasha. This is what he has commented for RadioTimes:

I think following another character, yes.

However, the director does not advance who that other character could be. When asked that it could be Yelena, played by Florence Pugh, Shortland comments that during the making of “Black Widow” all the characters were treated regarding how they related to Natasha. What he does say is that he would like to see more of Red Guardian, played by David Harbor as he has “a lot of charisma and is a lot of fun.”

Shortland has also commented how the decision to leave was made by Johansson in complete freedom and that is why he does not believe that “he wants to return in the near future”. However, Shortland is interested in continuing to collaborate in the Marvel Cinematic Universe after the good experience she has had working on this film:

All the beautiful fights and the show, and I think creating something that’s fun and lighthearted is addicting. So I would do it again, yeah. I feel very happy with her [refiriéndose a la película]. I’m usually scared when I premiere something but this time I’m happy I think it’s because it was a team effort.

“Black Widow” hits theaters on July 7.

Via information | RadioTimes