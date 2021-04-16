[Cine] Black Panther 2 director reconfirms filming in Georgia

This summer, filming is scheduled to begin on the second Black Panther movie, titled, at least for now, as “Black Panther II”. The direct sequel to 2018’s “Black Panther” whose story is still being shaped by director Ryan Coogler.

It is precisely the fact of knowing that they were still shaping the history of the film that has caused a certain “fear” that production could be delayed for a later time. However, in a recent interview, the director has repeated that for now, they are still looking at a shoot for this summer in the Georgia, Atlanta area.

The issue has also arisen as a result of the new electoral law, SB 202, which has generated great controversy and uncertainty in the country. Ryan Coogler, has explained why he plans to shoot the Marvel Studios movie in Georgia, rather than boycotting the state in response to his controversial law.

Our movie stays in Georgia. I have come to understand that many people employed by my film, including all the local vendors and companies we work with, are the same people who will bear the brunt of SB202. The fight for full voting rights is central to the struggle of African Americans in this country and to this country’s claim to function as a democracy. As an African American, and as a citizen, I oppose all attempts, explicit or otherwise, to reduce the electorate and access to the ballot. I say this as I return to Georgia, a state that holds a special place in my heart. I lived in Atlanta for eight months while I was shooting my last movie. I had wanted to go back for a long time. But when I was informed of the passage of SB202 in the state, and its ramifications for state voters, I was deeply disappointed.

In principle, production will start this July. Along with this, it has been revealed that the film will be shot under the false title of “Summer Break”, which translated into Spanish would be something like Summer Holidays.

Via information | Deadline | Shadow and Act | Production Weekly | The Ronin