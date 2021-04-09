[Cine] Asterix & Obelix: The Middle Kingdom now has its full cast

In October 2019, a new live-action film was announced from the Asterix franchiseBut the pandemic delayed development plans. So far, that the project gives a new advance. Officially titled “Asterix & Obelix: The Middle Kingdom”, previously as “Asterix & Obelix: Silk Road” and in original titled “Asterix & Obélix: L’Empire du Milieu”, we are facing the fifth film in the saga.

The only thing that had been said was that Guillaume Canet would direct and in turn star in the shoes of Asterix and that Gilles Lelouche would accompany him as Obélix, this being the first film in which Gérard Depardieu will not be Obélix. They also advanced that the plot will take place in China, telling us a totally new story, not based on any of the published comics and of which many details have not yet advanced.

Now the cast is completed with several more names, to form what we could already consider the main cast of the film. In the list of names highlighting those of Vincent Cassel like Caesar, Marion cotillard like Cleopatra or Jonathan Cohen as Finalthesis. Also taking part will be Ramzy Bedia, Julie Chen, Linh-Dan Pham, Pierre Richard, musician M and, in his feature film debut, soccer star Zlatan Ibrahimovic as Oneofus. The full list of actors can be found below.

The film is written by Philippe Mechelen and Julien Hervé, authors of the film trilogy “Les Tuche”. The score will be provided by the French musician Matthieu Chedid.

The Filming of the film will start this spring. The initial plan was to shoot in China, but eventually, probably because of the pandemic, it will take place in France and Morocco. Its theatrical release is expected in 2022.

Via information | Deadline