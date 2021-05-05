[Cine] Andrew Garfield: Spider-verse in Spider-Man: No Way Home would be great

Yesterday Andrew Garfield devoted himself to flatly deny his participation in the film “Spider-Man: No Way Home”. Despite the large number of insiders who flatly state that this third Spider-Man movie will address the Spider-verse including characters from the two previous Spider-Man franchises, including the two leading actors.

In various interviews, the actor was commenting that he felt like he was playing the Werewolf game, where he had to try to convince people that he was not lying all the time. Thus, he assured that he had not contacted him in any way. In another interview, the actor has once again insisted on the idea that he does not know anything, but this time we have at least his opinion as a fan. Garfield is a huge Spider-Man fan, and that’s why it was a dream come true when he became Spider-Man. In that sense, he acknowledges that the idea of ​​the Spider-verse would be very cool and adds “never say never” about the possibility of reinterpreting the wall-crawler.

This is how the actor has expressed it in this interview with Access:

I’ve heard all the rumors and everything and to be honest I think it would be a very cool idea, but as a fan, as a pure fan, to have…. —The actor begins to say, and together at the moment in which it seemed that he was going to say to have all the Spider-Man retreats— yes… it is a very cool idea. Yes, as I have said previously, it is not something that I … I hate that I have been given the responsibility of disappointing people, but no, it’s not something they asked me to do or anything like that, but you already know, never say Never.

These words of Garfield denying this have made many remember other actors who also denied their participation in the past, such as Jeremy Renner, Evangeline Lilly, Benedict Cumberbatch, Paul Rudd or recently Tatiana Maslany. Now, that cannot allow us to affirm anything emphatically either. For now, we have to continue waiting and see if they surprise us.

This third film, which is confirmed, will have versions of previous Spider-Man films – at least we have confirmed that of Alfred Molina in his version of Octopus from “Spider-Man 2” -, will premiere this December 2021 in theaters.