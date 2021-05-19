[Cine] Adil El Arbi and Bilall Fallah to direct Batgirl movie for HBO Max

The movie of Batgirl, in development since 2017 (in fact at the time director Joss Whedon was at the helm), it becomes a priority for Warner for the future of the DC Universe. In recent months we have heard how the company has refocused its attention on this project, and now that materializes with the official incorporation of Adil El Arbi Y Bilall fallah to the DC movie.

As we can read in THR, both will be in charge of directing the DC movie. Both are known for the third film in the Bad Boys saga, “Bad Boys for Life”, but even more interesting is that both have directed some episodes of the future series “Ms. Marvel ”from Marvel Studios for the Disney + platform.

The medium also confirms that Christina Hodson, who wrote “Bumblebee”, “Birds of Prey” and “The Flash”, is still linked to the project as a screenwriter, and it reconfirms what was already said this past March, that it would be a film with destiny the HBO Max streaming platform.

With Batgirl, we hope to take audiences on a fun journey and see a different side of Gotham, ”says producer Kristin Burr. Christina’s script is full of spirit. Adil and Bilall have an enthusiastic and joyous energy that is contagious, making them the perfect filmmakers for this Batproject. And I am delighted to be part of the DC universe, which is super cool.

Barbara Gordon, who first appeared in Detective Comics # 359, is the daughter of Gotham City Police Commissioner James Gordon and a prominent member of the Batfamily. She fought alongside Batman and company for years as Batgirl, until the Joker seriously injured her spine, rendering her a paraplegic and forcing her to fight crime in another way. Known as Oracle, Gordon provided intelligence and hacking services to aid his fellow superheroes, eventually becoming a founding member of the Birds of Prey.

At the moment there is no official release date for the film, and although there is not much information, the rumor did sound that the return of Michael Keaton as Batman would not only be in the movie “The Flash”, but could also get to appear in this Batgirl movie. Of course, this participation of Keaton sounded only as a rumor.

Via information | The Hollywood Reporter