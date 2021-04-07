[Cine] Actor James Cusati-Moyer Joins Black Adam Cast

Today the start of filming of “Black Adam” throughout this week by Dwayne Johnson. Now we know about the incorporation of the actor James Cusati-Moyer to the cast of the film. At the moment it is not known what role he will play.

Cusati-Moyer was nominated for a Tony, an accolade given in the American theater industry, last year in the lead actor category for his role as Dustin in the play “Slave Play,” written by Jeremy O. Harris. In addition, his work on Broadway has had small roles seriously as “Blue Bloods” or “Prodigal Son.”

There are no details of the role he will play, but there are already fans speculating that he will play Amon Tomaz / Osiris, Isis’s brother, a character whose potential appearance in the film was discussed in October 2020.

The actor joins a cast that includes Dwayne Johnson in the title role, and the DC Justice Society’s big screen debut: Pierce Brosnan as Dr. Fate, Aldis Hodge as Hawkman, Noah Centineo as Atom Smasher. and Quintessa Swindell as Cyclone. The film opens on July 29, 2022. Jaume Collet-Serra directs from a script by Rory Haines and Sohrab Noshirvani. Adam Sztykiel wrote the previous draft.

Osiris debuted in the comic “Teen Titans # 38,” by Geoff Johns, Greg Rucka, Grant Morrison, Mark Waid, and Keith Griffen. Isis’s brother, Amon, was beaten and tortured by members of the Intergang cult. After refusing to join them, he was eventually rescued by Isis and Black Adam. To save his life, the latter granted him powers so that when he says his name, he will be granted the same powers as the Shazam family. His powers are derived from the ancient Egyptian gods, including Shu’s stamina, Heru’s swiftness, Amun’s strength, Zehuti’s wisdom, Aten’s power, and Mehen’s courage.

Via information | Deadline