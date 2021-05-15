Cindy Crawford is re-listing her Beverly Hills home

The former supermodel and her husband lower the price of their beautiful property to put it up for sale once again.

Cindy Crawford and her husband, successful businessman Rande Gerber, are trying again to sell their spectacular Beverly Hills home after failing to hit the first shot.

The famous couple first tried their luck in August 2020 with a price tag of just under $ 16 million, until it was taken off the market in February.

This week the house was listed again, but this time with a new reduced price of $ 14.75 million, in the hopes of motivating a buyer.

The fabulous 4000 m² lot is located in the exclusive neighborhood of Trousdale Estates, right at the foot of the Santa Monica Mountains.

The one-story house was built in 1959 and maintains its magnificent mid-century modern style, although it has already been expanded and remodeled by its previous owner, songwriter, producer and leader of the OneRepublic band, Ryan Tedder.

Within its 500 m² of living space, the house has 5 bedrooms, 6 bathrooms, multiple living rooms with armchairs to relax, a luxury kitchen and a small cinema.

The main living room revolves around a curved central column that houses a fireplace and wet bar.

The entire home features warm honey-toned hardwood floors, rugs for warmth and comfort, large wall space to display art, modern decor, high ceilings and open concept, with plenty of natural light from large, seamlessly communicating windows. with the outside.

The master suite has a bathroom with spa and a living room that opens onto a resort-style backyard, which it shares with the rest of the rooms.

The chef’s kitchen features an incredible marble island, stainless steel appliances, and two large skylights that flood it with natural light.

But without a doubt, the jewel of the house is the impressive patio with pool, equipped with comfortable sofas, Jacuzzi and a central fire pit, ideal for relaxing outdoors and entertaining guests.

The huge tree by the pool, which provides shade to the living and dining areas during the day, is lit at night by a dozen black wicker lamps, providing a picturesque and romantic scene under the stars.

Can you imagine living in the home of legendary supermodel Cindy Crawford? With this phenomenal insurance discount this time they get it out of hand.