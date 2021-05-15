Cindy Álvarez drives her followers crazy with flirty photos in a white bodysuit

The beautiful Colombian model and partner of the former player of the Eagles of America Matheus Uribe, Cindy Alvarez she stole the glances of her followers with a captivating photo shoot where she showed off her spectacular beauty in a revealing outfit.

Through her official Instagram account, Cindy shared a series of photographs, where she showed off her curves, making her followers fall in love, who soon filled their posts with likes and comments.

“Who understands life … does not need beliefs … when we understand life as a divine gift, you assume your role, your causes, your creations, you are aware of being part of a whole without ceasing to be you, you simply realize that you are a human being sharing with a thousand other human beings, ”shared Álvarez.

Normally Cindy shares pictures of her activities with her more than 400 thousand followers, where more than once, she can be seen showing a little more skin.

